After Fire Country's Latest Episode Bode Might Be Leaving Three Rock, But I Think Another Main Character Might End Up There Next Season

We’re discussing BIG Fire Country spoilers! If you haven’t seen the episode “No Future, No Consequences,” go stream it with a Paramount+ subscription .

Season 2 of Fire Country is in its home stretch, and the final episodes airing on the 2024 TV schedule are game-changing, to put it lightly. Things got especially exciting in the episode “No Future, No Consequences” because Bode got the big news he’s been waiting ages for: he’s finally free! However, while the leader of the Fire Country cast is leaving Three Rock, I fear another main character might end up there by next season.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS)

Bode Is Finally Free!

Let’s discuss the good news before we get to the bad.

After two seasons, Bode is free, and it’s been a long road to get to this point. In Season 1, it felt like he was going to get parole by the end. However, he was sent back to prison for taking the blame for something he didn’t do. That left us theorizing about how Max Thieriot's character would get out , and it’s taken basically another whole season for him to get back to a point where he could get out of the orange suit.

Well, after heroically saving his dad at a campaign fire, he’s finally getting his freedom, and I couldn’t be more excited for him. Following Cara’s death, Bode is in a position to take on more responsibility in Edgewater by helping out with Gen and hopefully joining the firefighting crew.

While the drama in Bode’s life is still at a ten – especially after that conversation with Gabriela’s mom and the moment where he kissed his ex who is engaged to another man – his freedom is much deserved and a massive relief. However, just because he’s free doesn't mean we won’t see Three Rock next fall, because I think another main character might end up there by Season 3 of Fire Country .

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

However, I Think Manny Might Be Headed Toward Three Rock

Alright, it’s time for the bad news. I fear Manny might be headed to Three Rock, and not as the captain.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of the episode, Vince called Manny to tell him that there’s a warrant out for his arrest for “aggravated battery” and “reckless endangerment.” As Billy Burke’s character said, “it’s not good.” Kevin Alejandro’s character has been acting recklessly for a few episodes now, and his actions have caught up to him. The last time we saw the former Three Rock captain in this episode, he was seemingly running away from Edgewater, which will likely only make matters worse.

Gabriela’s dad has a record, he’s been to prison before. While Vince said he’d support him through all this and help him fight the charges, I think all of this could end with Manny being an inmate at Three Rock.

Going into Season 3, I think this would be a fascinating storyline to follow, considering Manny is the former captain of the camp. Plus, with Bode free, from a dramatic standpoint, it makes sense for another character to end up at Three Rock so it’s able to remain a big part of Fire Country’s story.

All around, the groundwork is laid for a dramatic finish for Fire Country’s second season. Will my prediction be correct? Will Manny be at Three Rock while Bode becomes a firefighter with his family? Only time will tell, and we should find out as the drama airs its Season 2 finale next Friday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.