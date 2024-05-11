'We Had Something Special:' The Full Story Behind How Bridgerton Season 3 Adapted Penelope And Colin’s Love Story
The friends-to-lovers story we've all been waiting for.
With a popular Netflix show like Bridgerton, there are many aspects one needs to think of when coming up with the following story to tell. Based on the Julia Quinn novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Bridgerton Season 3 will be focusing on Penelope and Colin's love story. To bring that to life can be challenging – but new showrunner Jess Brownell said they knew from the beginning that they "had something special" with actors Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan.
There are plenty of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations, but I know Bridgerton to be one of the biggest out there. Season 3 has been long-awaited by fans for more than two years now, and when it was confirmed the show would follow Penelope and Colin next, fans were ecstatic.
Jess Brownell, who became showrunner of Bridgerton after Chris Van Dusen exited the series, sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the third season and how she and her team brought Colin and Penelope's love story to life.
It Was All About 'Key Moments' From The Book
There are so many book adaptations in the works, from the ACOTAR TV show to the Colleen Hoover hit, It Ends With Us. But since Bridgerton is already an established series, challenges might arise to keep that momentum and praise going.
Jess Brownell told me that the book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton really was the key from the beginning when it came to appropriately adapting Colin and Penelope's love and that the "key visual moments, the key settings" and more helped guide them in bringing this romance to viewers. She also noted that some things might be out of order, but that it's OK as long as the "spirit of the book" is still honored:
The Bridgerton books in general follow all of the love stories of the Bridgerton family and each features its own "emotional journey," as Brownell explains. Colin and Penelope's story is the fourth novel, where Benedict's story actually comes before theirs in the books.
Fans were surprised when Benedict's tale was skipped over in favor of Penelope and Colin's love story for Season 3. However, fans have been assured that we will get plenty of Benedict in the upcoming season, and even more so in the future.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But, right now, it's time to focus on Colin and Pen, and the book that informed their on-screen love story.
Friends To Lovers Gives Way To A Lot More Comedy This Season
Obviously, Colin and Penelope are already close friends in Bridgerton, which paves the way for a cute friends-to-lovers series, one that feels almost reminiscent of the best romantic comedies of all time.
Jess Brownell actually spoke about that and how the nature of their already established friendship gives way to a lot more "rom-com tropes" and that the comedy is "upped:"
As someone who is always down for a cute little rom-com, this sounds like a great way to tell the story of Bridgerton Season 3 in a way that we haven't really gotten from Seasons 1 and 2.
Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Were On Board From The Start
As expected, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have been at the forefront of the third season. While they have both been part of the Bridgerton cast since day one, it's still great to see them step into the role of lead stars for the third installment.
Jess Brownell said that the pair were excited from the start and that their "reactions were so pure" at the fact that they were going to be the next story told. This helped the showrunner feel confident that they had "something special:"
Bridgerton's Season 3 trailer featured plenty of Colin and Penelope to hold fans over until the premiere on May 16 per the 2024 TV schedule, but hearing this makes the need to see Coughlin and Newton as these two once again that much more prominent.
The Bridgerton family tree is only continuing to grow, as is my love for Penelope and Colin, because I'm dying to see what happens—after hearing so much about how they adapted this romantic tale, it's time to break out the wine, tea, and biscuits and sit down for a good gossip.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.