2023 Was A Rebuilding Year For Kelly Clarkson And Her Fondest Memory Was One She Shared With Her Kids
Awww!
Even if you’re not a massive Kelly Clarkson fan, you likely know that the past few years have been pretty rough for her. While The Kelly Clarkson Show was taking her to new heights of popularity, her personal life was putting her through the emotional wringer as she endured a contentious divorce, which took two years to finalize. This meant that 2023 was a big rebuilding year for the singer/sometime The Voice coach, and she just revealed her fondest memory of the past year, which she just so happens to share with her kids.
What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Fondest 2023 Memory?
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in the summer of 2020, with them finally working out the terms of the split in March 2022. During that period, she wasn’t afraid to get real with her fans about how hard it was, and the time since the divorce was finalized has seen the star release an album of songs she wrote to help her process the end of that relationship and begin to rebuild her life. While it seems to be going well for her, she recently told People that one highlight of the past year tops all of the others for her: when her kids joined her onstage during her Las Vegas residency. She said:
The pop star’s two children (River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7) joined her on stage back in August during one of her shows at Planet Hollywood. Clarkson and her kids sang and danced to “Heartbeat Song” and “Whole Lotta Woman,” the latter of which Remington chose so he could dance on stage. Fans loved watching the family enjoy some musical time together, and it turns out that Clarkson did, too.
One of the things that the “Chemistry” singer had to deal with during her divorce was hammering out custody arrangements for her two children (they live with her full time and visit their father one weekend per month), and trying to help her kids manage their own feelings about the split. When a breakup involves children, especially ones as young as Clarkson’s, it can be very hard to tell how they’ll handle such a major change.
So, it makes sense, then, that her two little ones deciding to perform with her on stage is the biggest moment of 2023 for the Emmy-winning daytime host. It clearly shows that they have her love and support, and who wouldn’t want their kids to watch them doing their jobs in “awe” like they were watching Spider-Man? If anything, it’s good to hear that she and her children are healing after such a difficult period.
Adrienne Jones
