Kelly Clarkson Proved She's The Realest Once Again When She Told A Funny Story About What Her Mom Would Do For Childhood Vacations

The Kelly Clarkson Show continues to air amid the 2025 TV schedule. Now in its sixth season, the series still highlights the former American Idol contestant's raw energy, fun interviews and signature segments, like Kellyoke, and “Good Neighbor." Part of what makes Clarkson a delight is that she's not afraid to get personal about certain topics when its warranted. If you need more proof of how real she is, Clarkson told a funny story about what her mom would do for her childhood vacations, and it’s totally priceless!

Typical family vacations might involve visiting a theme park, going camping, taking a road trip or visiting relatives who are out of town. During her “Ask Kelly Anything!” segment, Kelly Clarkson answered a fan question about what her best childhood vacation was, and here’s her relatable answer:

Oh, we were poor. We didn’t do vacations. We, you know, went and played in the backyard.

Kelly Clarkson’s answer definitely took me by surprise, but it honestly does track. The host always says the most relatable things that can resonate with audiences. I also relate to Clarkson, in some ways, specifically in that I grew up with two siblings as well. So I know vacations with big families aren’t cheap and not something that can be done often. But, if the weather is nice and you have fun outdoor games, a backyard hangout can be a lot of fun.

While Clarkson didn’t get to go on vacations as a kid, her mom had a hilarious way of fixing that. The “Because of You” singer described a funny childhood antidote that got a real laugh out of the audience and further solidifies her refreshing and candid nature:

One thing that is funny, though, is our mother would take my school picture and she would cut it out and then she would post me in like the desert. She would glue me onto like a desert scene or in the mountains or the Swiss Alps. Oh, she’s on a grassy knoll! She would post me somewhere as if, I guess, we had gone [there]. (laughs) You’re welcome, mom. And it was like an artsy thing I think she did, too.

And to think this was before the days of Photoshop or camera filters! I was laughing hard seeing the segment, which involved a little toothless Kelly Clarkson glued against a mountain backdrop. Well, that’s one way to (literally) create a memory! Her mom deserves an award for making instant vacay photos through good old-fashioned cut-and-paste creativity.

Even though Kelly Clarkson didn't really have childhood vacations, she’s created memories with her daughter, River Rose, and her son, Remy. In 2023, the “Stronger” singer said her fondest memory with her kids was when they joined her onstage during her Vegas show, singing and dancing to their mom’s song, “Heartbeat." Now, that’s not a family outing a kid would be lucky to have.

Before that, in 2021, Kelly Clarkson shared on Instagram that she, River Rose, and Remy had a magical Disney World vacation, where they went on Avatar and Star Wars rides. It’s incredibly sweet to see the singer give her kids experiences that she didn’t get to have growing up.

I don't know about you, but I'm not sure that I'll ever get tired of Clarkson's funny stories. With the family vacations that she's been treating her kiddies to, I don’t think she’ll need to follow her mother’s tradition of creating fake photos. On that note, make sure to check your local listings to see when new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show air. You can also stream them with a Peacock subscription.