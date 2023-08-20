Kelly Clarkson's Kids Joined Her Onstage During Vegas Show, And Fans Have All The Feels

Kelly Clarkson promised her fans a more intimate experience when she kicked off her “Chemistry” residency in Las Vegas, and it seems like she is delivering. Concertgoers have been treated to Kellyoke covers (as seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show), some brutal lyric changes concerning ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and most recently an appearance from her children. River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, graced the stage with their mom this weekend, and thankfully the Internet has provided videos of the kiddos’ big moment, as fans were experiencing all the feels over Clarkson’s family affair!

One concertgoer’s TikTok video went viral, showing the three singing “Heartbeat Song” from Kelly Clarkson ’s Piece by Piece album, and the Las Vegas audience got a good look at Remy’s dance moves, as River Rose looked sweetly up at her mom as they belted the lyrics:

Fans seemed to love how Kelly Clarkson included her little ones in her show, and they took to the comments to say:

The way her daughter looks at her is priceless. That’s her hero 🥺🥰 – nikkicordell84

How adorable is this? You guys sound beautiful. Keep up the good work. – luann..1971

Oh my God her son is so cute and her daughter is so beautiful – momboylife

Raising confident kids 🥰 – tria_anderson

All the feels, pure joy!!! – marlenelipe

She has her kids, her music and her career - and she’s GLOWING. So happy for them all! – princess.peach100

If there was any doubt that Kelly Clarkson would recover fully from her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — the inspiration behind her new break-up album Chemistry — you only need to look at these three singing together to understand why she has said she has no regrets about her relationship .

Another video from this weekend’s concerts showed “Remy B.” taking the stage with his mom to dance along to “Whole Lotta Woman,” from her Meaning of Life album. The 7-year-old proudly announced his song choice after Kelly Clarkson proclaimed that he was “destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.” Check out these moves:

Fans loved seeing Kelly Clarkson encouraging her son and giving him the stage to dance like nobody was watching (when really the exact opposite was true). The singer was praised for her voice and her parenting in the comments, which included:

I love seeing celebrity moms just have fun with their kids. It’s relatable and shows their normalcy. – bransonsbooks

Imagine your mama with a voice like that having epic dance parties. What a cool kid. – meganchristine82

He loves his momma you can tell. Love this – Lisa Billiot

I don’t smile that often. Lemme get this straight. But this. This golden Mom, letting her son enjoying life. Girl. Kelly. You. are. MOTHER – mitsiooh

Kelly is such an amazing singer and even a more amazing momma!! ❤️❤️💯💯💯 Great job Remy!!! 🔥🔥🥰🥰 – mandywat

The American Idol OG champion has been candid about how her divorce has affected River Rose and Remington , so it’s good to see the three of them having such fun together. You can tell they must have a blast at their home dance parties, and honestly I’m a little jealous.