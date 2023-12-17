‘Just A Personal Thank You’: Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Shouted Out A Staff Member Who Mistakenly Posted An Assignment On Her Instagram
The Kelly Clarkson Show continues to go strong from its new home in New York, and it just added some more Daytime Emmy Awards to its list of accolades. However, as Kelly Clarkson attempted to take to social media to show her appreciation for the honors — which included wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host — a staff member accidentally included the assignment in the post. The host seemed to take the mistake in stride, hilariously shouting out her employee in the comments. Let's break down what happened:
A Staffer Accidentally Posted A Personal Message On Kelly Clarkson’s Instagram
After picking up a pair of Daytime Emmys — and four more at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards — Kelly Clarkson wanted to get a message out to The Kelly Clarkson Show team, guests, fans and her new family at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. However, when the gracious post was made to her Instagram account, presumably by a staffer named Jake, he forgot to remove the first line of text, so it began with:
The post was edited to remove the assignment, but not before many took to the comments to alert Jake to his error. You can read the intended message from Kelly Clarkson below:
On top of the comments like “#TeamJake” and “Way to go Jake!” that celebrated the staff member completing the assignment, the host herself posted a response.
Kelly Clarkson Had A Hilarious Reaction To Jake’s Social Media Snafu
Kelly Clarkson doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would get bent out of shape over an innocent mistake like the one above, and her comment on the edited post seems to confirm that. In fact, it sounds like the former coach of The Voice got a good laugh out of Jake’s snafu, as she commented:
Not only did she not seem mad about the mishap, Kelly Clarkson sent out a personal thank you to her employee, joking that he was “simply killing it.” The OG American Idol champ just has a way of injecting humor into unexpected situations. Back in September, Clarkson had a wardrobe malfunction while on stage at an event in Minnesota, hilariously dashing off stage after telling the audience, “I think my boob’s showing!”
These are certainly the moments that make us love Kelly Clarkson, and her humor and relatability is probably one of the reasons The Kelly Clarkson Show has been such a success. Check your local listings to see when you can see the Emmy-winner in action, and in the meantime, we hope Jake continues to kill it.
In addition to The Kelly Clarkson Show, whose fifth season can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, see what else is headed our way in the new year by checking out our 2024 TV schedule.
