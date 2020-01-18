Compared To Vikings, Bad Boys For Life Was 'A Dream' For Alexander Ludwig

Certainly the pace. You get on a show, you've got -- from my experience in Vikings, you're in Ireland in the elements, rain or shine you're out there. Cause they're not calling it. I think we've called it twice in my six years of shooting in Ireland. One was because of a hurricane. For the most part, we're making it out and we're going to do our scene and we've got three scenes in a day and lots of dialogue. And you've got to come prepared. I honestly think for an actor, working on a TV show is one of the greatest gifts possible. It's like a master class in acting. Because you just, you have to show up. There's no excuses, you've just got to make it.