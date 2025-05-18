Alexander Skarsgård Says Brother Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu Is Sexier Than His True Blood Vampire, But His 3-Word Review Of The Performance Is Really Making Me Laugh

In the house of Skarsgård, more than a few actors have played vampires. However, there’s a new contender for “Sexiest Vampire” in the family, and even Alexander Skarsgård has to admit it’s not him. The True Blood star, who played the dreamy vampire Eric Northman on the show (streaming with a Max subscription), says his brother Bill has taken over the title of the "sexiest vamp." But honestly, it’s The Stand actor’s three-word review of his little brother’s performance as Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ acclaimed Nosferatu that cracks me up.

The Succession veteran recently joined Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the conversation took a delightfully fang-filled detour into vampire territory. Naturally, Horowitz asked the burning question: who’s the hotter bloodsucker, Alexander’s brooding Eric Northman from True Blood, or Bill Skarsgård’s grotesque, gothic Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' 2024 horror movie release. Without missing a beat, the Swedish-born thesbian replied:

Nosferatu. That's, like, pure sex right there.

It’s a hilariously unexpected answer, given that Bill Skarsgård's version of Orlok is more nightmare fuel than heartthrob. In Eggers’ epic horror remake, Skarsgård is nearly unrecognizable under heavy prosthetics, facial lesions and a wardrobe that screams 1800s plague-core. With his towering frame, whispered rasp, and, yes, an ominous broom mustache, this isn’t your average broody vampire in a leather jacket. And, notoriously, he scared even his castmates.

Speaking of which, Alexander Skarsgård’s Eric on True Blood was absolutely “that” guy: often shirtless, rocking slicked-back hair, and radiating Viking energy. That same vibe likely helped Skarsgård land one of his best roles, as the Viking prince in Robert Eggers’ The Northman. Across eight seasons of the HBO hit, Eric had no shortage of steamy moments. So the idea that his brother’s rat-faced nightmare ghoul is somehow the “sexier” vampire? That’s peak Skarsgård humor.

And just when it seemed like the Tarzan performer was hyping his brother to the undead moon, Josh Horowitz asked for a more honest, “unbiased” take on Bill's performance. That’s when the older Skarsgård deadpanned:

It was okay.

Cue the laugh track. Horowitz cracked up in response and said, “Spoken like a true brother.” Sibling trolling aside, there’s no denying Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu transformation has had people talking since the film's release. The Big Little Lies veteran also clarified on the podcast that, despite the jabs, there’s no real rivalry between the Skarsgård brothers, at least regarding work. He explained:

We’re not, in that regard, competitive. I think it would have been harder had we all been vying for the same roles… Fortunately, we don’t have to deal with that.

The Skarsgård clan is no small crew. Alongside Alexander, Bill, and Vikings star Gustaf, not to mention their father, legendary actor Stellan, there are five more siblings, making it a family of nine. While several have stepped into the Hollywood spotlight, each has carved out a distinct path. And, honestly, we’re all better for it. Alexander gave us a sleek, modern-day vampire icon, while Bill is now redefining horror with a performance that’s somehow both terrifying and (yes, really) “pure sex.”

Honestly, a True Blood and Nosferatu double feature is a steamy Halloween screening tradition waiting to happen. What can I say? I like my vampires like I like my Scandinavian imports, tall, cold, and Skarsgård-ed.