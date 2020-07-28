The Ellen Degeneres Show Now Being Investigated After All Those Employee Complaints

The allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show arrive in the midst of other television studios dealing with their own behind-the-scenes issues. The most recent high-profile shake-up would be the firing of longtime CBS showrunner Peter Lenkov, who was reportedly let go for creating a toxic work environment for employees.

The investigations surrounding productions like The Ellen DeGeneres Show would seem to fall in line with the growing desire to maintain transparency and positivity on both TV and film sets. At this point, only time will tell how things pan out for Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show.