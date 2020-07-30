Dr. Fauci Reacts To Brad Pitt’s Saturday Night Live Impersonation Getting An Emmy Nomination

The only thing I can say is it’s somewhat surrealistic. I don’t get distracted by that. I really have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting, it’s a little bit strange that that’s going on. Like I said, it’s a little bit surrealistic. One thing for sure, it doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it, because I’m too busy paying attention on what I really need to do on a day-to-day basis.