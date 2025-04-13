The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Received 'Apologies' For That SNL Parody Sketch, But She Still Didn't Hold Back Her Thoughts

Saturday Night Live has long been known to lampoon notable TV shows and the actors who star on them. Those sketches have been released to varying reception from both the celebrities connected to said titles and fans as a whole. Last night, SNL debuted another parody amid the 2025 TV schedule, and the segment in question involves HBO’s The White Lotus. As part of the pre-taped sketch, Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea was imitated and, though she’s since been apologized to by the show, she got real about her feelings on the sketch..

“The White Potus” puts a heavy political spin on the latest season of HBO’s hit anthology series (which is currently available to stream with a Max subscription). Various cast memes and guest stars portray political figures, with SNL 50 host Jon Hamm portraying Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At one point, Kennedy speaks to an unnamed young woman (played by Sarah Sherman) about fluoride and how removing it from drinking water could affect people’s teeth. The woman then questions what fluoride is.

While playing the character, Sarah Sherman wears a set of false and pronounced teeth. Previously, Aimee Lou Wood talked about her teeth, expressing her desire for them not to be so heavily discussed. Upon checking out Saturday Night Live’s sketch, she took to her Instagram story to express her displeasure with how she was portrayed:

On top of saying that she found the segment “mean and unfunny," the Daddy Issues star also explained that she found it “a shame,” because she’d enjoyed watching the show more recently. However, even though she said in another post that she’s “had apologies from SNL,” she’s currently of the belief that the parody could’ve been handled a better way. Check out another post:

In “The White Potus,” U.S. President Donald Trump (James Austin Green) vacations with wife Melania (Chloe Fineman) as well as other members of his family and other political bigwigs. Each character serves as an avatar for the characters on White Lotus. For instance, this version of Donald parallels Jason Isaacs’ Timothy Ratliff from the show, while Secretary Kennedy is similar to Walton Goggins’ Rick. Check out the sketch below to see appearances from Scarlett Johansson, Lizzo and more:

The White Potus - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Aimee Lou Wood made quite a splash as Chelsea amid the duration of TWL’s latest season. She’s established as Rick’s much younger girlfriend, who’s a bit of a free spirit. Wood’s performance has received praise, and CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola declared her a scene stealer. It would also seem that the support she received during the season continues to pour in, as Wood said in another IG story post that she’d received “thousands” of positive messages from fans following the SNL parody.

It would seem that the British actress is mostly seeking to take Saturday Night Live’s impersonation in stride. Also, it’s admittedly admirable that in some form or fashion the program did reach out to her to extend apologies. While I’m not sure the show will ever stop producing such parodies, there’s always the chance that this situation could encourage the writers to find more “nuanced” ways to craft them as Aimee Lou Wood is arguing.

SNL returns with a new episode on May 3, at which point Quinta Brunson will host and Benson Boone will serve as musical guest. You can also stream episodes now using a Peacock subscription.