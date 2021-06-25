What To Watch On Plex To Fuel Your Wanderlust

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In the past, CinemaBlend has teamed up with Plex to break down everything from the best romantic movies to thrilling action flicks and more that can be found on the free, yet incredibly versatile streaming service. Once again, we’re partnering up with Plex, this time to shed light on all the great travel shows to fuel your wanderlust, whether you're actively planning a trip somewhere or just daydreaming about your next adventure.

So, whether you’re looking to explore a side of the United States you never knew existed, set off on a grand adventure of some far away land, or maybe follow a few of the world’s best chefs dive into the complicated history of your favorite cuisine, there is something for you. After that, stick around to read more about the different travel-focused channels on Free Live TV on Plex.

Southern Uncovered With The Lee Brothers

If you have ever wanted to venture to the American South but the thought of stifling heat and inescapable humidity have made you wary, then Southern Uncovered with the Lee Brothers will serve as a great substitute. Over the course of six episodes, James Beard Award-winning food and travel writers Matt and Ted Lee take viewers on an epic journey through the heart of the region, exploring what some of the best cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, and their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina have to offer. This deep-dive into the culinary legacy of each of these cities is impressive, to say the very least.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

One of the best aspects of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations was the way in which the late chef/author/tireless traveler immersed himself in the culture of whichever city his show brought him that week. This is especially true about the show’s eighth and final season (which is on Plex alongside Season 7), which saw Bourdain venture everywhere from Mozambique to Austin, Texas, where he fell in love with Texas cookin’ so good Guy Clark would have written a song about it. Seriously, we lost one of culinary world’s greatest minds with Bourdain’s 2018 death, but at least we can still watch the brilliant writer doing what he does best: eat and fall in love with culture.

The Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure

The Hairy Bikers (David Myers and Si King) have spent the past 15 years or so entertaining and educating BBC viewers with their unique presentation style that combines elements of traditional cooking television with a travelogue format, creating a remarkable and exhilarating adventure that has taken them all over the globe. One of the best examples of this is their 2014 travel series The Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure, which explored the origins of Asian dishes that have become increasingly popular in the West. From Hong Kong to Bangkok and Tokyo to South Korea, the lovable pair spend six episodes diving into the legacy of each area’s cuisine before preparing several dishes of their own.

David Rocco’s Dolce Vita

Best-selling author, celebrity chef, and world-traveler David Rocco has made a career out exploring the culture, history, and culinary legacy of locations all over the world. One of his most prolific series, David Rocco’s Dolce Vita, sees the eager chef learn about the various regions of one of the world’s culinary powerhouses. In the show’s fifth season (which is available on Plex), Rocco even spends the Fourth of July just outside of Siena. As someone who also spent Independence Day in Italy one year, this episode takes me back to my travels and plans for my next grand adventure.

David Rocco’s Dolce Africa

Another one of David Rocco’s great culinary travel shows is Dolce Africa, which leaves Italy and instead spends 13 episodes documenting the chef and author’s journey through the African continent. With stops in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, and more, Rocco (along with his audience) falls in love with the people, culture, and rich dishes of the various the countries.

Luke Nguyen’s United Kingdom

The travel/food documentary series Luke Nguyen’s United Kingdom follows the chef, restauranteur, and documentarian as he sets off for a culinary exploration of the Untied Kingdom, shedding light on the variety of dishes that have come from or found a new home on the historic island. Similar to his previous series, which were set in France and Vietnam, each episode is dedicated to a different country or region of the United Kingdom, giving audiences a well-rounded look at its culinary wonders.

Joanna Lumley In The Land Of The Northern Lights

Those lucky enough to have seen the Northern Lights describe them as one of the most beautiful wonders of the natural world. And while the rest of us typically have to take their word for it, there is another option: Joanna Lumley in the Land of the Northern Lights. This 2008 documentary follows the Absolutely Fabulous star as she travels to Norway in pursuit of seeing the magical phenomenon for herself which she describes as “the true wonder of the world.”

Raw Travel

There are your standard travel shows and then there are those like Raw Travel, which instead of sticking to the beaten path, takes viewers on a series of wild and often times off-the-grid adventures. Throughout the series, host Robert Rose explains the importance of ecotourism and what he calls “voluntourism,” a form of traveling that includes giving back on your journeys. Although every episode of Raw Travel isn’t available on Plex, the available episodes explore locations like Port of Spain, Trinidad, rural Colombia, Mexico City, Belize, and much more.

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Celebrity travel shows can be a mixed bag, but one of the best has to be Travel Man: 48 Hours In… which follows Richard Ayoade (who appeared in the Soul cast) as he and different friends explore the world around them. As the name suggests, each episode features Ayoade as he spends 48 hours in cities like Barcelona, Istanbul, Moscow, Paris, and others. The show’s blend of humor and education makes this an unlikely addition to the list of great travel series.

Travel Channels Available Through Live TV On Plex

In addition to all those great travel shows, there are also plenty of amazing and diverse channels on Live TV on Plex. Here is a quick rundown of a few of those channels and where to watch them.

Go Traveler features an impressive collection of professional travelers including Anthony Bourdain, Rick Steves, and Rudy Maxa. Stream Go Traveler on Live TV on Plex.

Journy takes a unique approach to the travel show genre by combining it with elements of art and culture, creating and immersive experience that is like nothing else. Stream Journy on Live TV on Plex.

GoUSA is the perfect option for anyone who wants to see what the United States of America and its diverse landscape has to offer. Stream GoUSA on Live TV on Plex.

Wonder offers a different take on the travel-based channel by offering an assortment of emotional, eye-opening, and oftentimes weird explorations of the world around us. Stream Wonder on Live TV on Plex.

Pattern takes the idea of exploration to the next level with a collection of shows, documentaries, and other specials that touch on everything from the evolution of foods through science, sustainable living practices, and much more. Stream Pattern on Live TV on Plex.

This is barely scratching the surface of what Plex has to offer in terms of travel shows. Like filmmakers, cooks, and travelers featured in each of the shows up above, the best way to find something to new is to explore for yourself…