Parvati Shallow May Not Be In Survivor 50, But She Is Performing In Drag Shows As Boston Rob

Survivor is one of the best reality shows, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans tune in to watch two seasons every year on CBS (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and there are some clear fan favorites. Chief among them is Parvati Shallow, who unfortunately wasn't included in Survivor 50's cast list. While she won't be competing again, she has been keeping busy including dressing up as Boston Rob and doing a drag number opposite RuPaul's Drag Race Queen Jan. Let's break it all down.

Parvati is one of the most beloved Survivor contestants of all time, thanks to her hilarious soundbites, physical performance, and keen strategic mind. She got even more fans after appearing in The Traitors Season 2 cast. Shallow is currently promoting her new book, and during an event in NYC she performed "Shallow" from A Star Is Born with Jan as Rob and his wife Amber. Check it out thanks to one viral TikTok.

I mean, that is rich. Parvati has been in some of the best Survivor seasons of all time, and played with Boston Rob more than once. So seeing her in full Drag King regalia as her fellow Survivor legend is delightful. And the clip just gets more hilarious once Jan enters, mic in hand, dressed as Amber from Survivor All Stars.

Boston Rob has made a ton of money from his time on the island, although all Survivor contestants make money once they get deep in the game. He's widely regarded as one of the best contestants of all time, which is why it's especially delightful to see Parvati poking fun at him, and the showmance with Amber that captured America's attention.

In the end Shallow and Boston Rob were both left out of the cast of Survivor 50, which will featured returning players from recent as well as classic seasons. But Parvati recently returned to the game with Australian Survivor Vs. The World, which will presumably be her final appearance on that competition series.

While queer Survivor fans have historically been fans of Parvati, she's accepted her gay icon status in recent years-- partly thanks to her acclaimed run on The Traitors. Shallow is also came out as LGBTQ+ after dating comedian Mae Martin, which saw her even more embraced by the gay community. And her going into drag and performing with Jan just shows how far she's come in that regard.

Shallow has been wildly busy since The Traitors, filming Deal or No Deal Island and Australian Survivor Vs. The World in quick succession. And somehow she also had the time to write her new book Nice Girls Don't Win: How I Burned It All Down to Claim My Power. But now I just want to see her impersonate more Survivor legends.

Parvati's tenure on Survivor is on Paramount+, while Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors are available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Who knows where her career in reality TV will take this iconic player next?