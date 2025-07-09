Lena Dunham Shared What The Girls Characters Would Be Up To Now And It’s Just So Perfect

Girls is definitely one of the HBO shows that got people talking, and it's been fascinating to see the way it's been received in the years after its run on TV. The comedy series is streaming now with a Max subscription, and has been watched and embraced by Gen Z. The show was created by Lena Dunham, who also starred, directed and wrote for the motley crew of characters. And she recently explained where she thinks everyone would be in the years since the finale.

Girls ended back in 2017, so it's been a number of years since we saw its cast of characters struggle to make it in New York. When we last saw the group they were definitely closer to actual adulthood, and fans love to debate what they would be up to in their 30s. Luckily Dunham herself offered her perspective.

What Lena Dunham Said About Hannah

Dunham's character Hannah Horvath was the protagonist of Girls, and set the internet ablaze with her messy antics and penchant for inappropriate nudity. The series with her becoming a mother and moving upstate to settle down as a teacher, with the otherwise self-centered millennial finally putting someone else first. So what would she be up to nowadays? In a conversation with Variety, she mused:

She teaches at Bard and loves raising her son. She probably has a girlfriend who’s, like, a chef. And she’s less obsessed with being famous. That is where I feel that she would land.

Hannah only really ever had one female hook up during the run of Girls, but is sounds like Dunham thinks her signature character might have settled down with a woman. And the idea of her finally being less obsessed about being famous (or more specifically, being "a voice of a generation") sounds like some serious growth from the writer.

Of course, Hannah is far from the only fan favorite character to make up the cast of Girls. Dunham might have been promoting her new show Too Much (which will be streaming shortly with a Netflix subscription), she was sure to wax poetic about the future of the entire ensemble.

What Dunham Said About The Rest Of The Girls Characters

Girls fans are strong, and have a ton of love for the entire flawed group of friends. That includes Jessa (even though actress Jemima Kirke tried to quit the show), as well as Marnie, Shoshana, and the boys. No she didn't forget about Adam Driver's character Adam. When asked what would be happening in the group's lives, Lena Dunham offered:

Shoshanna was married to, then divorced from, the mayor of New York City, and she runs an athleisure startup that’s zero-waste. Marnie — it’s third marriage. She still sings, but I think Marnie really needs to take it to sex and love addicts anonymous. Jessa is unvaccinated and lives on a boat in Croatia. Adam is a cult theater actor, and he’s probably living in Berlin, and Ray is still on city council and running his coffee shop and doing better than anyone. Elijah is the fourth lead on a sitcom, making a good amount of money and still looking for love in all the wrong places.

Honestly, I'm speechless. All of this is so on brand and hilarious, and I have to wonder how much of this Dunham thought about ahead of time. Given her trademark with and deep understanding of Girls as a show, I wouldn't be surprised if these answers were just coming off the top of my head. Truly I'm obsessed with each and every one of these descriptions.

When we last saw Zosia Mamet's Shoshana she was having an engagement party (and not inviting Hannah). But it souns like she might have already had a divorce or two. Dunham thinks the same of the hopeless romantic (and sometimes jut plain hopeless) Marnie, who was played to perfection by Allison Williams. Jessa once again being off the grid also makes a ton of sense.

All of these comments make me want a Girls reboot, but there's no plans for that on the 2025 TV schedule or beyond. Alas I'll just have to do my 50th re-watch of the series on Max. Dunham's new show Too Much will debut on Netflix July 10th.