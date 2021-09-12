Manifest Is Giving One Star A Big Promotion For Fourth And Final Season On Netflix

With former NBC drama Manifest getting new life at Netflix, it was only a matter of time before we learned more details about the exact characters returning for the fourth and final season. So far, it seems like the series is aiming to bring back every main cast member who was still alive by the end of the third season. And now, it looks like a recurring (but important) actor will be getting a serious promotion for the final stretch of episodes.

Daryl Edwards, who portrays NSA Director Robert Vance on Manifest, has been upped to series regular status for the upcoming fourth and final season of the series, according to Deadline. Just recently, it was reported that many of the actors were still in negotiations to return, though this excluded Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez, who had reportedly agreed to new deals early on. Edwards will join fellow stars Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Parveen Kaur, and Ty Doran, all of whom recently agreed to return for the final season.

Fans first met Robert Vance when he greeted the confused 828 passengers on the tarmac and told them they'd been gone for five and a half years. At first, he seemed like your typical villain, a man bent on investigating the circumstances behind the flight. Fans thought they saw the last of him when he was the one presumed dead halfway through the first season.

However, Vance returned in the Season 2 premiere and ultimately ended up playing a larger role in the overall story, specifically in the way that he helped the Stones and Saanvi. In Season 3, he and Eureka became a vital part of solving the mysteries of Flight 828 and the Lifeboat, and it looks like more will indeed be coming on that front in the future.

Considering the fact that Daryl Edwards' character was initially meant to be killed off and is now a series regular, it's safe to say he's had a pretty serious come-up. It will be interesting to see just what Vance and Eureka have up their sleeves in Season 4, considering the salvaged 828 completely disappeared from the facility in the final seconds of the third season. There’s no telling what exactly lies ahead for the character but, right now, just knowing that we'll be seeing a lot more of him is making me happy.

When NBC cancelled Manifest in June just days after the twist-filled Season 3 finale cliffhanger, fans were quick to try to save their show. After Netflix initially passed on it just a week later, hope seemed lost, but fans only rallied back. Thanks to the high viewership of the first two seasons on the streamer, Warner Bros. reopened talks with Netflix and NBC in July, and the rest is history. So it would seem that Daryl Edwards owes quite a bit to the fans for his new starring status.