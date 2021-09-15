America's Got Talent Judges And Terry Crews Pick Their Season 16 Favorites For The Las Vegas Stage Show
By Laura Hurley
Spoilers ahead for the final round of America's Got Talent Season 16 performances.
Season 16 of America's Got Talent is nearly at an end, and one of the ten remaining acts will get the news that they've been hoping for ever since their auditions. The prize of $1 million plus a major role in a Las Vegas stage show is within reach, and it's hard to narrow down at this point who will even make the top five, let alone become the first champion since Brandon Leake last year. Fortunately, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell as well as host Terry Crews have shared their favorites who would crush on a Las Vegas stage.
The ten finalists include every golden buzzer winner with the exception of Nightbirde, who had to withdraw, but there are also some competitors who are among the favorites to win it all without a golden buzzer to their name. Those still in the running are teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, stand-up comic Gina Brillon, singer Jimmie Herrod, stand-up comic Josh Blue, quick change artist Léa Kyle, singing group Northwell Health Nurse Choir, martial arts group World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, and young singer Victory Brinker.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews spoke with CinemaBlend following the final round of Season 16 performances before the voting, and they shared their perspectives on who of the remaining ten has what it takes for Vegas.
Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel didn't have a bad thing to say about anybody's final performances all night, even though he does continue to advocate for Northwell Health Nurse Choir in particular as his golden buzzer pick of the season. He has also been a consistent fan of World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, even comparing their act to a Marvel movie. But who among the final ten would fit well with Las Vegas? Howie Mandel had a pretty complimentary response to my question:
World Taekwondo Demonstration Team got another specific shout-out even as Howie Mandel suggested that every one of the remaining ten acts would do well on a Vegas stage. He also mentioned Dustin Tavella, who once again weaved an emotional story about his family in with a magic trick that was more than a little uplifting. None of the judges thought they detected nerves in Tavella this time around, and he obviously made a positive impression on Mandel. Plus, of course, Mandel has a point about magic doing well in Vegas. Just look at Season 13 champ Shin Lim!
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell has a reputation as the judge who can be "grumpy" (to quote Heidi Klum herself), but he too was full of compliments and praise for the contestants in their final performances to try and win the votes of the viewers who will make the Season 16 champion. There was no grumpiness detected, even (or especially) when comedian Josh Blue dropped a Botox zinger at Cowell's expense! Interestingly, his favorites for a potential Las Vegas stage show are similar to Howie Mandel's, although not quite identical. Cowell said:
There was no ambiguity in Simon Cowell's reaction to Aidan Bryant's big act, when he just ignored that he was seriously injured not all that long ago to climb up on the desk to give Aidan Bryant the well-earned highest of standing ovations that he possibly could. Josh Blue's Botox joke at Cowell's expense actually seemed to make Cowell laugh harder than anybody else in the building, and the "grumpy" judge has consistently praised Dustin Tavella as a storyteller. Cowell may have led the charge in the full group of judges plus Terry Crews in hitting a bonus golden buzzer for Victory Brinker, but she's not in his prediction for the top three!
Terry Crews
Terry Crews may not be a judge like Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, but he gets a golden buzzer and holds plenty of sway himself even without a seat at the desk. Like Mandel, Crews has been a loyal supporter of his own golden buzzer, which was World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, who shockingly didn't sail right through to the finals just a couple of weeks ago and had a close call with being cut. In his picks for acts most suited for Las Vegas, Crews ended up agreeing with the two judges, saying:
You might think that Simon Cowell and Terry Crews were in the same room together when speaking to press when they pitched nearly the same final three, but that's not the case! World Taekwondo Demonstration Team's odds of winning felt better before they wound up at risk for elimination after not getting enough votes to easily advance, which seemed to be proof that riotous applause within the Dolby Theatre doesn't necessarily translate to voters from home. Still, can anybody argue that any of Crews' choices – or Cowell's or Howie Mandel's, for that matter – wouldn't fit with Vegas in some form or other?
Of course, who the judges think would excel on a Las Vegas stage isn't necessarily going to align with who wins the most votes based on their final performances, so don't miss the America's Got Talent results finale that airs on Wednesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Some of the network's biggest dramas will be back next week to fill the AGT time slot, so there will still be plenty of TV options.
