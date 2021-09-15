Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Will Probably Be Evicted Week 10

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds as of Wednesday, September 15. Read at your own risk!

Kyland Young was the first of The Cookout in Big Brother Season 23 to get the Head of Household in the Final 6, and in a move that seemed tied to an unplanned HOH win the week prior, nominated Tiffany Mitchell alongside Hannah Chaddha for eviction. Kyland also snagged the veto in what was a strong competitive week for him, so it's looking like one of these two women will leave on Thursday.

Of course, Big Brother Season 23 also has another double eviction coming up, which means that one other Houseguest will be leaving the house as well on Thursday. With that being said, let's dive into which of the two nominees is most likely to leave this week and who may be the second target when it's time for the next eviction.

Tiffany Mitchell Will Likely Be Evicted In Week 10

Tiffany Mitchell has had a killer run in Big Brother Season 23, but I think many will agree that winning the prior week's Head of Household hurt her game more than helped it in the long run. Her bucking The Cookout's agreed plan to let Azah Awasum have the HOH led to massive distrust by Kyland Young and Xavier Prather, and ultimately Derek Frazier and Azah are along for the ride. There's a close to zero chance she'll escape this eviction, but miracles have happened in the past.

Who Will Be The Next Person Out In The Double Eviction?

If Tiffany Mitchell leaves, four out of five remaining players have stated that Hannah Chaddha would be the obvious next target. Azah Awasum hasn't felt that keeping Hannah will benefit her game, and Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, and Xavier Prather have a Final Three deal that's reliant on taking Azah with them to the Final Four. That means the odds of Hannah being nominated are high, and she'll either need to win the Head of Household or Power of Veto to survive the night.

Should Hannah win, she's already expressed to Tiffany Mitchell ahead of Thursday that her full intention is to target Kyland Young for eviction. If Kyland were to win the veto and prevent that, I assume she would put up Xavier Prather as the next dominant comp threat in the house. If Hannah won the Head of Household competition, I expect to see one of those two men out the door.

Xavier Prather has stated he'd rather not win Head of Household to compete in the Final Four. Who knows if that plan will hold, but if it does, then Hannah would be up against Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum for the Head of Household, and neither of those two has won a competition all season. Hannah only has one veto win in the game but has stated on multiple occasions she's thrown competitions to keep a low profile. I also believe it's likely Xavier will play for the Head of Household and only throw if he's certain that Hannah cannot win.

Ideally, Hannah's game would be best served if she won the veto and forced the other players to evict one of their own. Then she'd be able to compete for the Final Four HOH and have a shot at competing in the finale should she win. As for who would likely be sent out in the chance Hannah isn't available for eviction and isn't Head of Household, I would expect Azah Awasum to be the next most likely evictee. If neither is an option, I think it would be toss up on who would be sent after that.

Big Brother airs on CBS this Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET and Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more on the season and for some of our interviews with the cast members who have been evicted thus far.