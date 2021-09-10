Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And What It Means For Week 10

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds and result of the Week 10 Head of Household competition. Read at your own risk!

The Cookout has officially completed its goal of surviving to the final six of Big Brother Season 23. Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, or Hannah Chaddha will be the next winner of the CBS reality series. As for who has the best chance at winning, that will definitely depend on who won the Week 10 HOH, and sets the tone for what should be another thrilling double eviction.

The Week 10 HOH is a tricky one, as the winner will be vulnerable and unable to compete for the title at the upcoming double eviction. With that being said, let's get into who won, who they may nominate, and what their odds of surviving the double eviction may be.

Kyland Young Won The Week 10 HOH

Kyland Young has officially won his third Head of Household, which makes him the most dominant comp winner of The Cookout so far, although the live feeds didn't show the action. When the feeds returned, Derek Frazier was distraught and apparently just missed his chance to win the comp. Kyland was also pretty broken up about it and was in tears as he talked to him afterward. It was an odd moment, especially with the alliance no longer officially a thing, so I'll be interested to see this competition for sure.

How Kyland Will Probably Run His HOH

Kyland Young's Head of Household is going to be a difficult one, mainly because he's attempted to make sure he's good with everyone in The Cookout. He told Tiffany Mitchell he'd put up Xavier Prather, and Xavier he'd put up Tiffany. The truth of the matter is Kyland has shown interest in a guys' alliance post-Cookout but is also close with Tiffany. By process of elimination, I'm thinking that means he'll either target Azah Awasum or Hannah Chaddha in the coming week.

Truthfully, I think Kyland would even prioritize Hannah as his true target, especially since she nominated him during the double eviction. The Cookout was all kumbaya when Big Brother went off the air, but on the live feeds shortly after there were serious discussions. Kyland wasn't happy that he was nominated next to Alyssa, especially when Azah and Tiffany still haven't been on the block. That would be reason enough to nominate Hannah, not to mention removing her would weaken Tiffany's position in the house.

I also think it's not insane to believe Kyland could target Xavier. Kyland and Xavier are the two most dominant competition winners in the house currently, so taking out Xavier would likely help Kyland's chances of reaching the end. I'm not sure I see him doing it over nominating Hannah, but we can only wait and see!

Big Brother airs a new episode on CBS Sunday, September 12 but will air at 8:30 p.m. ET as opposed to its usual time. Stick with CinemaBlend for more spoilers on who will win the veto, and be sure to check in periodically for interviews with the evicted Houseguests before they head to the jury.