Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And What It Means For Week 11

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Final Four HOH. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother fans had hope in their hearts during the latest Double Eviction that one of the bigger fan favorites would be safe, but hope wasn't enough to save Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha from eviction. Now, the cast is down to its Final Four, meaning either Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Xavier Prather, or Derek Frazier will be the first Black winner of a traditional U.S. Big Brother season. (Tamar Braxton has won Celebrity Big Brother.) Of course, the Final 4 Head of Household winner will have a big advantage in securing the overall victory, but who won?

The Final Four Head of Household is among the most coveted positions in Big Brother, as it guarantees the victor a chance to compete on finale night. Azah Awasum, as the winner of the Double Eviction HOH, was ineligible to play, so it came down to Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, and Derek Frazier. Let's jump into the results and who seems most likely to be in the Big Brother house on finale night.

Xavier Prather Won The Week 11 Head Of Household

Xavier Prather has said for weeks that he'd like to compete for the Final Four Head of Household, and Azah Awasum's first Head of Household victory allowed for him to do precisely that. Now, he's guaranteed a shot at the finale, and judging from what the jury has said during their segments in the latest episode, he's now in the best position to win Big Brother.

Who Xavier Prather Nominated, And How The Week Will Probably Play Out

Xavier Prather has put both Kyland Young and Azah Awasum on the block, and of course, this veto is crucial. The Final Four means that only one vote will be cast for eviction, so whoever wins the veto will be in control of who casts that vote. If Kyland or Azah wins the veto, they can take themselves down and then have the choice to either evict the other person on the block or the only person not currently on the block who's eligible, Derek Frazier.

Should Xavier win the veto, he'll likely keep nominations the same, unless he doesn't trust Derek to vote the way he'd like. If the guys stick together, and Azah Awasum doesn't win the veto, she'll leave ahead of finale night. Azah secured her first competition win with the Double Eviction Head of Household, so we shouldn't count her out for another win just yet.

Should Azah take herself off the block, that's where things get interesting. She'll need to choose whether or not to evict Derek or Kyland, and that's quite a choice for her to make at this time. Derek was in a bit of a panic Thursday night when the live feeds returned, as he admitted to Azah that he and the guys had a Final Three deal. So now Azah feels betrayed by one of her closest allies in the game, and there's no guarantee that, if she gets to cast that vote, she'll save Big D over Kyland.

Regardless of Derek Frazier's betrayal, Azah Awasum has to see that evicting Kyland in that scenario would give her the best chance to win. Derek still has yet to win a competition, and Kyland has won Head of Household and the Power of Veto three times each. The numbers say Azah has the best chance at seeing the Final Two if she keeps Big D, but we can only wait and see if she's even in a position to do so later this week.

Big Brother Season 23 is airing a special episode on CBS on Friday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET.