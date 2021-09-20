Pat Sajak Jokes About Why Wheel Of Fortune Is Making A Change This Season, Then Gives Honest Reason
By Erik Swann
Wheel of Fortune Season 39 has finally arrived and, with it, come a number of changes. The iconic game show received a serious makeover this year, which included a brand new set and altered music choices. There were also a few changes to the rules of the game itself, one of which may be especially surprising to viewers. Longtime host Pat Sajak recently gave some funny thoughts on the change-up, before providing the honest reason for the adjustment.
This year, Wheel of Fortune opted to remove the Final Spin from the game. Previously, Pat Sajak was in charge of spinning the wheel one last time ahead of the final round but, now, the player that’s in control at the moment will have the ability to do it. While speaking with his daughter Maggie, Wheel’s new social correspondent, Sajak initially joked about it, comparing it to another past change on the show. But his genuine response was honestly pretty thoughtful:
In some instances, game shows can be improved thanks to the power they give their contestants, so it makes sense that he would want to give them more power within the game. It’s sure to be a welcome change to those actually playing the game, and Sajak is hopefully that viewers at home will also accept it:
Pat Sajak, who has served as the host of Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, is clearly cerebral when it comes to the inner workings of the game. So one can honestly appreciate his rationale in changing the dynamics of the Final Spin. Interestingly enough, during the same conversation, he also answered a question about the spin that’s apparently come up a number of times over the years:
Wheel of Fortune’s wave of change will likely take some getting used to. During the season premiere, a number of fans took to social media to address their dislike of the new motif. Still, there’s always a chance that the new Final Spin, the altered music and other adjustments will grow on viewers over time.
Wheel of Fortune airs daily in syndication.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.