FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.

Luke Kleintank (Scott Forrester)

Luke Kleintank leads the FBI: International cast as Special Agent Scott Forrester, the dedicated leader of the international FBI outfit known as Fly Team. Prior to taking on the role of the fearless head of the globe-trotting band of the accomplished field agents, Kleintank made a name for himself on some of the most well known TV series of the past 12 years. Following multiple appearances on shows like Gossip Girl (the original series), Parenthood, Bones, and Pretty Little Liars, Kleintank landed perhaps the biggest role of his career so far as Joe Blake, the undercover SS agent who works his way into the American Resistance on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle.

In addition to appearing on multiple TV shows over the years, Luke Kleintank has also started to appear in feature-length films as well. Over the years, Kleintank has had fairly prominent roles in everything from 2015’s Max to Roland Emmerich’s 2019 World War II action flick Midway.

It should also be noted that FBI: International isn’t the first Dick Wolf production on which Luke Kleintank has appeared as he previously gave small one-off performances on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Law and Order: LA.

Heida Reed (Jamie Kellett)

Stepping in to play the role of Fly Team’s second-in-command Special Agent Jamie Kellett on FBI: International is Heida Reed. Before landing one of the main spots on the cast of the latest addition to Dick Wolf’s collection of high-profile shows, the model-turned-actress made a name for herself after appearing on various British crime and period dramas over the years. Reed’s television work kicked off with a two-episode turn on the police procedural DCI Banks in 2012, which she then followed up with a main role on Jo. From 2015 to 2019, Reed had a starring role on the historical drama Poldark, in which she played Elizabeth Chynoweth-Poldark in the show’s first four seasons.

Heida Reed has also made a few film appearances throughout her career, with the most notable movie being the 2011 romantic drama One Day, which was led by Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. Outside of FBI: International, you will next see Reed alongside The Crown’s Charles Dance in the upcoming Icelandic survival film Against the Ice when it makes its Netflix debut at some point near the end of 2021.

Vinessa Vidotto (Cameron Vo)

Vinessa Vidotto joins the FBI: International cast as Special Agent Cameron Vo, the newest member of Fly Team who brings with her years of experience as a West Point graduate who specializes in interrogation and strategy. Just like the character she plays on the new CBS international crime drama, Vidotto is the freshest face on the cast having only previously appeared on two TV shows throughout the first few years of her acting career. Those shows, however, happen to be a couple of the most talked about programs of the past few years.

Vinessa Vidotto was a fixture on the fantasy series Lucifer starting with the show’s fourth season (when it jumped from Fox to Netflix), portraying the character Remiel, one of the younger sisters of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis). Following the conclusion of her character’s arc on Lucifer Season 5, Vidotto landed a small role on the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max original series Hacks.

Carter Redwood (Andre Raines)

Carter Redwood appears on FBI: International as Special Agent Andre Raines, the Fly Team member who uses his background in accounting to track various criminal enterprises as they attempt to move money around the world. Before landing one of the major roles on the new Dick Wolf series, Redwood briefly showed up on a number of different CBS dramas including Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, and Blue Bloods. His television work also includes Orange is the New Black, Rise, and 5th Ward. Redwood also had a prominent role on the 2017 National Geographic Channel limited series The Load Road Home.

Over the years, Carter Redwood has also appeared in movies like The Yellow Birds, The Transfiguration, and Mother’s Milk, as well as multiple short films.

Christiane Paul (Katrin Jaeger)

Rounding out the main members of the FBI: International cast is Christiane Paul, who portrays Katrin Jaeger, a Europol Agent serving as the liaison between the Fly Team and the various countries where they perform their duties. The CBS crime drama is Paul’s first major English-speaking role, but she has been a prominent name in film and television in her native Germany for over a quarter of a century now.

Since making her debut in 1992, Christiane Paul has been in movies like Ex, The Wave, The Dust of Time, and Jerry Cotton. Her work on television is just as noteworthy, having shown up on shows like Generation War, Paranoid, Counterpart, and Parlement. Paul has also provided the narration for over a dozen German audiobooks.

This is just the main members of the FBI: International cast and there are sure to be even more familiar faces as this globe-trotting crime drama makes its way through its first season. For information on everything else coming to the small screen — including the other FBI series — check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV schedule.

After its series premiere on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, FBI: International will air on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.