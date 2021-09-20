2021 Emmys: The Complete List Of Winners

After a largely virtual ceremony in 2020 that produced some of the weirdest and most awkward award show moments ever, the Emmy Awards are back in (sorta) full force with a show that saw many of our favorites (though not Jennifer Aniston) get all gussied up and come out to celebrate the best in TV.

While you're likely already keeping track of the coolest fashions and wildest acceptance speeches, we know you may have missed things like whether or not multi-nominated (and confusingly cancelled) horror series Lovecraft Country has taken home any statues, or if the HBO Max darling Hacks won any of its many possible awards. So, without further ado, here's the list of all of the major 2021 Emmy winners! Winners will be bolded!

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

(Image credit: hbo press)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams - Hacks

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

(Image credit: netflix press)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

MJ Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

(Image credit: netflix press)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance - The Crown

Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

Claire Foy - The Crown

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

McKenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

(Image credit: netflix press)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

(Image credit: hbo press)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Michaela Cole - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

(Image credit: hbo press)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

(Image credit: hbo press)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

(Image credit: vh1 press)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queen Eye

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons - Top Chef

Outstanding Competition Program

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020

63rd Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

Now that this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards are complete, be sure to keep track of all the big shows premiering across the 2021 Fall TV schedule.