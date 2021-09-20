2021 Emmys: The Complete List Of Winners
After a largely virtual ceremony in 2020 that produced some of the weirdest and most awkward award show moments ever, the Emmy Awards are back in (sorta) full force with a show that saw many of our favorites (though not Jennifer Aniston) get all gussied up and come out to celebrate the best in TV.
While you're likely already keeping track of the coolest fashions and wildest acceptance speeches, we know you may have missed things like whether or not multi-nominated (and confusingly cancelled) horror series Lovecraft Country has taken home any statues, or if the HBO Max darling Hacks won any of its many possible awards. So, without further ado, here's the list of all of the major 2021 Emmy winners! Winners will be bolded!
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams - Hacks
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
MJ Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow - Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell - The Crown
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance - The Crown
Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
Claire Foy - The Crown
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
McKenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Michaela Cole - I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queen Eye
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons - Top Chef
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020
63rd Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
Now that this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards are complete, be sure to keep track of all the big shows premiering across the 2021 Fall TV schedule.
