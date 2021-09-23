Why New Amsterdam’s Max And Helen Surprise Probably Shouldn’t Worry Fans Too Much
By Megan Behnke
Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of New Amsterdam, "More Joy."
NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam finally aired its Season 4 premiere this week, and it was a lot to take in. As the hospital was recovering after the events of the Season 3 finale, a new issue arose in the form of random fires that were popping up throughout the building. Of course, in addition to that, fans were finally able to see more of Max and Helen’s newly started relationship. Executive producer David Schulner recently shared some thoughts on the Sharpwin relationship and what the future could hold for it. And luckily for fans, it doesn't seem like there's much need for worry.
While he premiere episode picked a few weeks after the Season 3 finale, Max and Helen’s new relationship was covered through flashbacks sprinkled throughout the episode. It was a development that fans had been waiting to see for a while, and David Schulner told TV Insider that he was also ready for Sharpwin to finally take off:
During the Season 4 premiere, Max conducted a search for Helen's replacement, as she was offered the medical director position at a clinic back home in London. It looked like he found a candidate in Dr. Wilder but, ultimately, in the course of his search, he discovered what he truly wanted. At the end of the episode, he told Helen he intended to leave New Amsterdam and go to London with her. While discussing what appears to be a new beginning for them, David Schulner further explained what gave Max the motivation to start this new life and why it could be a good thing:
With this new journey Max and Helen will be taking together, one naturally has to wonder what it could mean for New Amsterdam moving forward. Both characters are such major parts of the hospital and obviously, the show itself. Fans likely don’t have to worry about them leaving right away, especially since they'll likely have loose ends to type up in town, but it's still a possibility. Who knows, maybe a roadblock will come in their way and delay their move? Whatever is in store for them, though, I just hope that Sharpwin actually manages to stay together.
Season 4 of New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC!
