60 Minutes Source On Why There’s Been ‘Utter Incompetence’ Since Bari Weiss Began Running The Show

60 Minutes’ season premiere is near and, in the lead-up, there’s been much discussion about the show’s direction. The long-running news magazine program has seen major changes in recent months, with many of those having been executed by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Several of Weiss’ decisions have been chastised, and some of those criticisms have come from some individuals who used to work for the company. Now, a source is weighing in on the supposed "incompetence" that’s reportedly been on display.

Various individuals were interviewed as part of an in-depth story on the inner workings of CBS News. As part of that, New York Magazine also spoke to people about the continued evolution of 60. The news outlet reported that Weiss faced struggles when trying to get in sync with the rhythm of the production. It was also alleged that a few segments nearly didn’t make it to air due to Weiss requesting last-minute changes. A former CBS News journalist with insight into the matter didn’t hold back when commenting on Weiss’ leadership:

It feels like utter incompetence. You have to be uniquely capable and adept at the intricacies of television to be able to put a political heavy hand on. They may want to, but they’re not even close to that — they don’t understand the basic blocking and tackling yet.

After Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison named Weiss E-I-C in late 2025, a common argument against her hiring was her perceived lack of experience. Weiss worked as a print journalist and founded the Free Press media company (which has since been acquired by Paramount). Weiss notably had no formal experience working in broadcast journalism. Fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley also critiqued Weiss’ management, saying CBS needs “adult supervision, and at the moment we don’t have it.”

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Speaking of Pelley, he was let go from CBS News in early June after reportedly accusing Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes. His ousting from the company came shortly after several employees were let go on May 28. Now known as “Black Thursday,” that day saw Weiss part ways with several notable show employees, including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. Executive producer Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich were also part of the cuts. Since then, a crop of new talent has been hired.

In the weeks that followed, several ex-employees – including Pelley and Vega – accused Weiss of letting political partiality impact her editorial decisions. Last year, Weiss also drew backlash months ago for her last-minute decision to drop a 60 story on an El Salvador prison. Her story choices aside, insiders have also dropped claims about her interactions with employees, with some alleging that even her morning editorial meetings were heated at one point. Another source spoke to New York Magazine and shared this thought:

She’s a print person and doesn’t understand how it works, and she never seemed to give a shit enough to try and learn, which I think is what rubbed people the wrong way.

While it’s been alleged that some employees are pleased with Bari Weiss’ staff changes, reports also suggest that others are becoming “anxious” ahead of the new season. That anxiety is supposedly due to some being uncertain as to whether the show will be ready for air when Season 59 debuts on CBS on Sunday, September 13. That remains to be seen but, in the meantime, it’s clear that a lot of eyes remain on Weiss and what she may or may not do while on the job.