Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Icons Threaten Drew And Barrett, And The Target May Change

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, August 31st. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

While the latest episode didn't fully resolve its twist, things are moving forward rather quickly in the Big Brother house. Drew Campbell won the Week 8 Head of Household competition, and with Yash Patel winning the veto and taking himself off the block, he's in a rough situation.

Drew must now either nominate Melody Morris or someone in The Crossovers alliance. He didn't want to tank his relationship with Melody any further, so Rick Devens volunteered to go up as the renomination choice. Unfortunately, there's been some tension in recent days, and it led to him making a threat to both Drew and Barrett Pfeiffer if they tried to target the icons.

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(Image credit: CBS)

The Icons Threatened To Poison The Jury If One Of Them Leaves This Week

Devens initially volunteered to go up on the block because he believed Angela Murray and Dee Valladares would go home if they were nominated instead, and he'd be safe due to his better relationships with other Houseguests. Even if that wasn't the case, he would, in theory, have the votes to stay provided Barrett voted with the alliance and protected him if he lost the BB Blockbuster.

After taking some time to think, Devens remembered that Dee sent home Mallory Aurichio and that Barrett may have an axe to grind against the Icons after that. He tried to take back going up, but Drew remained steadfast. Once all his tactics to get replaced didn't work, he relented. He said he'd go up, but made one thing clear to all members of The Crossovers (via @BBFeedsFairy on X):

I'm okay with going up, with the one caveat that if anybody screws me over and sends me out, they are dead to us and get none of our votes

He said it in jest in the moment, but continued to say it to Angela and Dee later on. All three committed to poisoning the jury against Drew and Barrett if they ended up betraying them, as a scare tactic to the two to stay loyal. I'm not sure it's going to work on either, especially since they can presumably still win a jury vote with all the other remaining Houseguests who would reward them for taking out Icons. Plus, Dee shouldn't support this idea, given she's someone who has made a game out of betraying her closest allies. I mean, doesn't she realize this would come back to bite her as well?

(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Wants To Put Up Dee Over Devens

Drew didn't seem impacted by Devens threat, but he did have some late night talks with the camera questioning if putting him up was the right decision. After all, why should Devens need to go up during his HOH, when Dee was the one who has nominated him for eviction not once, but twice?

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Drew added that not only has Dee not offered to go up as the renomination choice, but she's also barely spoken to him since he won HOH. That's pretty wild after the previous week they had, in which she directly accused him of being shady and trying to turn on them. If he and Barrett are going to try and flip on the Icons, then wouldn't it make more sense to send Dee out first?

I think that's a move someone who wants to win Big Brother will make, and to be clear, I do think Barrett and Drew are 100% planning to turn on the Icons. While those watching BB online may be confused when they see the pair talking about loyalty with the Icons, don't forget that this has been how they've played the game since the beginning.

If whichever Icon they put up wins Blockbuster, then Barrett and Drew can return to saying they've been nothing but loyal to The Crossovers and worthy of trust. There is no need to draw a line in the sand until it's clear the opportunity is there to send an icon out. Pay attention to what Drew and Barrett tell each other in private, and whether one tries to rat the other out.

If that doesn't happen, assume the Icons are in danger this week as Big Brother continues Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS. This could be a huge week for Drew and Barrett going forward, so I'm eager to see if they can pull it off.