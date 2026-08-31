Seth Meyers Interviews A Lot Of Pop Singers. Why It’s Always Best When He Runs Into Rihanna Or Others He Day Drank With
A job perk like no other.
The evolution of Late Night’s “Seth Goes Day Drinking” is about as interesting as the evolution of any late night talk show segment about boozing while the sun. Okay, so it kind of stands alone there. But suffice to say it’s become a much-beloved part of the SNL vet’s talk show tenure, despite any image problems it may present, and he explained how his interactions with “Day Drinking” pop stars like Rihanna are on a whole other level from what he’s used to with other celebrities.
While answering audience questions for a behind-the-scenes Late Night video shared on Instagram, Meyers talked about the general coolness of hanging out and getting legitimately tipsy with A-listers out in the wild, and then explained how that energy just goes up a notch when it involves female pop superstars. As he put it:
Would it be weird to see Dave Matthews react to anything in the same way that Sabrina Carpenter and Lizzo do? Yes, which is why I'd love for that to happen. But I definitely get what he means.
The pop stars he namedropped above seem to be very filter-less people in that their comments and reactions often come across as authentic, and nothing says authenticity quite like a high-pitched, post-drunk greeting. (The male version roughly translates to a weary "Oh my God, dude," with slight disbelief.)
Seth Meyers got a little more specific when addressing his first run-in with Lizzo after their day-drinking voyage.
Lizzo appeared in "Seth Goes Day Drinking" for the pre-Christmas installment back in December 2022, where they fake-broke up with each other while sipping on cocktails themed to the Grammy winner herself. (Check it out here if you haven't see it before.) It looked like a fun time, although I'm not one to judge whether or not it warrented a no-no-no finger wag.
Those comments stemmed out of Meyers being asked about his dream "Day Drinking" guest, as he revealed his initial idealized celebrity counterpart has already done it. He shared:
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I mean, if you're at a point where shooting your shot ends in victory more often than not, why not float a name as big as Beyoncé's out there? He could even take it a step farther and request for science to resurrect certain celebrities and historical figures from years past to join him on Manhatan pub crawls or whatever the individual cases would be. Getting day-drunk with Bey, JFK and Jesus would be quite an episode. And you know they wouldn't run out of wine.
Late Night with Seth Meyers is currently in the throes of summer hiatus repeats, but will be back with new episodes later in the 2026 TV schedule.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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