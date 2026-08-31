Seth Meyers Interviews A Lot Of Pop Singers. Why It’s Always Best When He Runs Into Rihanna Or Others He Day Drank With

The evolution of Late Night’s “Seth Goes Day Drinking” is about as interesting as the evolution of any late night talk show segment about boozing while the sun. Okay, so it kind of stands alone there. But suffice to say it’s become a much-beloved part of the SNL vet’s talk show tenure, despite any image problems it may present, and he explained how his interactions with “Day Drinking” pop stars like Rihanna are on a whole other level from what he’s used to with other celebrities.

While answering audience questions for a behind-the-scenes Late Night video shared on Instagram, Meyers talked about the general coolness of hanging out and getting legitimately tipsy with A-listers out in the wild, and then explained how that energy just goes up a notch when it involves female pop superstars. As he put it:

The craziest thing — Day Drinkings are always fun. And it’s fun to do with Paul Rudd and Will Forte and people like that. But the funniest part about Day Drinking is the fact that I’ve done it with so many pop stars, be it Rihanna or Lizzo or Sabrina [Carpenter] or Dua [Lipa]. And the funniest thing is like, when I see Dave Matthews after he’s been on the show, I’m like, ‘Hey, man! Great to see you.’ He’s like, ‘Great to see you.’ When I see any of those ladies, it’s like, ‘Aaah!’ It’s like we went to college together, and we definitely didn’t.

Would it be weird to see Dave Matthews react to anything in the same way that Sabrina Carpenter and Lizzo do? Yes, which is why I'd love for that to happen. But I definitely get what he means.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The pop stars he namedropped above seem to be very filter-less people in that their comments and reactions often come across as authentic, and nothing says authenticity quite like a high-pitched, post-drunk greeting. (The male version roughly translates to a weary "Oh my God, dude," with slight disbelief.)

Seth Meyers got a little more specific when addressing his first run-in with Lizzo after their day-drinking voyage.

I remember the first time I saw Lizzo after we went day drinking. I went over, and she just went [wags finger indicating nope]. And I’m just like, it’s a fucking dream come true.

Lizzo appeared in "Seth Goes Day Drinking" for the pre-Christmas installment back in December 2022, where they fake-broke up with each other while sipping on cocktails themed to the Grammy winner herself. (Check it out here if you haven't see it before.) It looked like a fun time, although I'm not one to judge whether or not it warrented a no-no-no finger wag.

Those comments stemmed out of Meyers being asked about his dream "Day Drinking" guest, as he revealed his initial idealized celebrity counterpart has already done it. He shared:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it started, it was Rihanna. Like, that was the dream for a long time, and it took years of cultivating the relationship before we got her. And then after Rihanna, everyone wanted to do it. She kind of opened the door to it being a good idea. So you’re like, ‘Who’s left?’ And I would just kind of say Beyoncé.

I mean, if you're at a point where shooting your shot ends in victory more often than not, why not float a name as big as Beyoncé's out there? He could even take it a step farther and request for science to resurrect certain celebrities and historical figures from years past to join him on Manhatan pub crawls or whatever the individual cases would be. Getting day-drunk with Bey, JFK and Jesus would be quite an episode. And you know they wouldn't run out of wine.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is currently in the throes of summer hiatus repeats, but will be back with new episodes later in the 2026 TV schedule.