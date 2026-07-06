Why 60 Minutes Staffers Are (Allegedly) Becoming ‘Increasingly Anxious’ Ahead Of The New Season

CBS’ 60 Minutes is set to return to the 2026 TV schedule this fall, at which point the news magazine show will mark its 59th season. Of course, those new episodes will come after a wave of behind-the-scenes changes that have been initiated by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Among those alterations were the firings of several of the program’s major employees, including Scott Pelley and other correspondents. Now, a source is sharing claims about why employees are becoming “increasingly anxious.”

How Are 60 Minutes Staffers (Allegedly) Feeling Ahead Of The New Season?

If an unnamed insider is to be believed, employees at 60 Minutes are deeply concerned about the stability of the show in the aftermath of so many staff changes. Status reports that what staffers fear is that they won’t be able to uphold the editorial standards that have long been the foundation of the series. It would appear that the show will be able to fill its airtime but, apparently, there are those who are supposedly of the belief that the show will rely on “so-called filler content” to flesh out the broadcast.

Staff members are also reportedly displeased with editorial-based changes coming from Weiss. The editor-in-chief is supposedly seeking significant editorial control and chiming in on every story, leaving employees “deeply frustrated.” Weiss’ purported methods of operation are also said to be a stark departure from the editorial independence that 60 had been granted for years. There’s also apparently been strife over Weiss choosing CBS journalists over show correspondents to cover major interviews.

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These allegations follow months of claims regarding purported media bias on Weiss’ part. Since she began running CBS News in October 2025, the Free Press founder’s decisions have been chastised by analysts and former employees. For instance, Weiss received backlash for her last-minute decision to pull a 60 Minutes story about migrants at the CECOT prison in El Salvador. Weiss defended the move, arguing that more reporting needed to be done.

It’s been alleged that morale at CBS News has been “terrible” as of late, and that even Weiss’ morning meetings have become tense. Despite that, other sources claim that she and recently installed 60 Minutes EP Nick Bilton are aware of the negative headlines and are aiming to make positive change. Outside the company, however, veterans of the aforementioned show are airing their issues in the aftermath of the firings.

Who’s Been Fired From 60 Minutes, And What’s Been Said About The State Of The Show?

On May 28, Bari Weiss fired correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi from 60 along with EP Tanya Simon and, per insiders, this day has since been dubbed “Black Thursday” by staffers. Executive editor Draggan Mihailovich has also been let go, while longtime producers Michael Gavshon, Nichole Marks and Henry Schuster have also exited the show amid the various behind-the-scenes changes. Anderson Cooper also exited the series, with editorial changes allegedly impacting that decision. Veteran correspondent Scott Pelley was fired in June after a tense conversation with Bilton. During that discussion, Pelley reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the show.

Since his firing, Pelley has criticized the new leadership at CBS and 60, and he’s also accused Weiss and co. of exhibiting partiality when it comes to coverage. Pelley’s assertions have since been backed up by former EP Bill Owens, who left 60 in April 2025 due to a lack of editorial autonomy. Owens also defended Pelley’s murder comments. Additionally, former host