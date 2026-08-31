The Batman Part II Set Video Spells Disaster For Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne survived a lot during The Batman. He was shot, nearly blown up and electrocuted while trying to save Gotham from flooding. Apparently, Matt Reeves looked at all that punishment and decided Bruce still had a few hit points left, because new footage from the set of the upcoming The Batman: Part II appears to show Pattinson’s Bruce in very rough shape. That’s right, we have some behind-the-scenes footage, and it seems to spell disaster for Master Bruce.

In a video shared by Cinema Solace on X , Andy Serkis’ Alfred is seen kneeling beside an apparently unconscious Bruce Wayne, trying to revive him. Toward the end of the clip, Pattinson sits up, and the white adhesive pads from a heart monitor are visible on his chest. We have no context for what put him on the ground, but Alfred performing CPR on Batman’s alter ego is a pretty strong sign that somebody’s day has gone very badly.

The footage was captured during production on Reeves’ long-awaited sequel and shows Bruce out of costume while Alfred works over him. A woman stands nearby as crew members surround the scene. The biggest question is what happened before the cameras started rolling.

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Set videos rarely provide enough context to determine exactly what we are watching. But it does raise questions because Bruce appears to be injured as Bruce Wayne rather than Batman. Reeves’ first film spent plenty of time showing how reckless Pattinson’s Dark Knight could be once he put on the suit. This could suggest his civilian identity is getting dragged deeper into the danger this time.

Or Bruce could have slipped on some ice. I have no idea. What we do know is that Pattinson and Serkis are back alongside Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell, with several newcomers joining the sequel. But what are fans saying about the bts look?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Fans Have Jokes, But One Theory Has Me Thinking

As expected, Batman fans saw a few seconds of out-of-context set footage and immediately started trying to solve the entire movie. The Court of Owls came up repeatedly, while plenty of others were simply enjoying the steady drip of leaks. Whatever big swings are taking place on the set of the upcoming DC flick , here are some of the best (funniest?) responses:

@MuhammadMu86979: “Court of owls fasho lesgo”

“Court of owls fasho lesgo” @MioTaken: “This has to be Court of Owls”

“This has to be Court of Owls” @MovieMedia: “Jokes on us, Bruce dies in this one”

“Jokes on us, Bruce dies in this one” @de_fluffy_panda: “It’s called method acting 🤣”

“It’s called method acting 🤣” @DYounglings: “The context was that he was trying to pursue Surfing Joker but took water in his lungs”

“The context was that he was trying to pursue Surfing Joker but took water in his lungs” @DeAllas9: “Batman getting his ass shipped this week 😭😭😭”

But @VeryBullishGuy noticed the detail that suddenly makes this footage a lot more interesting. The fan wrote:

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everyones looking at the cpr and missing the part that actually matters. hes in handcuffs. bruce wayne, no cowl, no suit, restrained, laid out at the waters edge with a boat parked on that set behind him. thats not a fight he lost. thats an execution.

The fan goes on to theorize that Bruce may have been restrained so he could not swim, possibly by corrupt members of Gotham law enforcement or someone with access to police equipment. Considering how much of The Batman revolved around institutional corruption, that is a much more interesting possibility than Bruce simply losing another fight.

There is another piece of that theory I really like: this is happening to Bruce Wayne, not Batman. If somebody deliberately cuffed Bruce, dumped him near the water and left Alfred trying to restart his heart, then his civilian identity may be in considerably more danger this time around. And if whoever did this knows Bruce Wayne and Batman are the same person, Reeves could be setting up a nightmare far bigger than another bruising encounter with a Gotham criminal.

Obviously, a blurry set video cannot confirm any of this. We could be looking at a rehearsal, a stunt setup or a scene that plays very differently once we have the full context. Still, those cuffs are hard to ignore. Yeah, I’m looking at the cuffs now.