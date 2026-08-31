Gal Gadot Talks Leaving Wonder Woman And Weighs In On DC Parting Ways With Henry Cavill And More
Gadot spoke about the DCEU and its heroes being dropped.
The comic book genre has been thriving for years now, thanks to various shared universes occupying the big screen. Folks who watched the DC movies in order will recall that Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman for years, with her DCEU appearances steaming with a HBO Max subscription. And the Fast and Furious actress recently spoke about ending her tenure as Diana Prince, and the way that her co-stars like Henry Cavill were dropped by the studio.
When co-CEO James Gunn was brought on to lead DC Studios, the entire DCEU was dropped in favor of a new shared universe. We're a few titles into the first phase of projects Gods and Monsters, but information about the handoff is still trickling out. While promoting her new movie The Runner on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked when she was told her time as Diana Prince had come to an end. It turns out that's not what happened, as she told it:
How interesting is that? It sounds like Gadot was originally told she'd stay on as Wonder Woman, but after seeing how Henry Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam just to be dropped by the studio, the writing was on the wall. Still, it's interesting to hear that Gal Gadot was originally told she'd be back in her signature role.
This is likely why Gadot said in 2023 that Wonder Woman 3 was still on... shortly before exiting DC altogether. Later in the same podcast, the 41 year-old actress spoke more about her perspective about the passing of the baton at DC Studios. In her words:
That sounds like a healthy way at thinking about things. While Gadot spent years playing Wonder Woman, including two solo movies, Batman v Superman and Justice League, ultimately she didn't have ownership over the beloved DC character. Instead she was just its "vessel", and eventually someone else will have that same honor.
For months now rumor swirled that actress Adria Arjona might be playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, but her role in the upcoming DC movie has not officially been revealed just yet. We'll just have to wait and see who ends up taking on the mantle in the new shared universe; they're going to have some big boots to fill.
Gal Gadot's tenure as Wonder Woman is streaming now on HBO Max, and her new movie The Runner arrives on September 2nd for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. As for DC, the next movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd, just in time for Spooky Season.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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