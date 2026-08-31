What Hayden Panettiere Still Had Left On Her Bucket List At The Time Of Her Death

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death continues two weeks after she was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment. Fans have mourned the passing of the 36-year-old actress, while her former co-stars like Connie Britton and Jenna Ortega have posted tributes. One of the most tragic aspects is how much Panetteiere still wanted to accomplish in life. In fact, she listed the items on her bucket list in an interview just a few months ago.

Hayden Panettiere’s memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning came out in May 2026, just three months before her tragic death. At a book signing following its release, a moderator pointed out how much Panettiere had accomplished already — blockbuster movies, hit TV shows, becoming a mom, writing a book, etc. It’s more than most people accomplish in a lifetime, they said. But Panettiere said in the clip posted by People that there was so much more she wanted to do:

I have a laundry list. I would love to direct. I really want to direct and be that person that creates a safe environment for actors. Be like, ‘This is the experience you’re supposed to have.’ I would love to produce and trying my hand in writing. I would love to — anything creative. Something that brings money in, so I don’t have to wait for roles.

Unfortunately she wasn’t able to see those dreams realized. Hayden Panettiere’s struggles with substance abuse, mental illness including postpartum depression, and the death of her brother Jansen Panettiere were well-known. The fact that one of her goals was to provide other actors with the safe space that she didn’t always have is simply heartbreaking.

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That wasn’t the only time Hayden Panettiere spoke about the future in the final months of her life. She appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast while doing promotion for her book, where she told the host she had “a lot more life to live.” She said:

I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity. And that means I've closed one door and another door is opened and I can feel it opened and I can feel all the possibilities, all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live.

Hayden Panettiere’s career began practically at birth, as she appeared in her first commercial at 11 months old. When she was 4, she landed a recurring role on One Life to Live and went on from there, voicing Dot in A Bug’s Life before appearing in Remember the Titans, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and Ice Princess with Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in 2025. She’s probably best known for her Scream movies, as well as the TV shows Heroes and Nashville.

Authorities who responded to a 911 phone call on August 16 pronounced Hayden Panettiere dead at the scene, after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. No foul play is suspected, but an official cause of death has not been released pending a toxicology report and other test results.

Hopefully the actress’ loved ones and fans will get some answers in coming weeks, but nothing can take away from the tragedy of Hayden Panettiere’s bucket list items that will remain unfinished.