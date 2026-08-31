What Hayden Panettiere Still Had Left On Her Bucket List At The Time Of Her Death
The actress talked about the future in her final months.
The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death continues two weeks after she was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment. Fans have mourned the passing of the 36-year-old actress, while her former co-stars like Connie Britton and Jenna Ortega have posted tributes. One of the most tragic aspects is how much Panetteiere still wanted to accomplish in life. In fact, she listed the items on her bucket list in an interview just a few months ago.
Hayden Panettiere’s memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning came out in May 2026, just three months before her tragic death. At a book signing following its release, a moderator pointed out how much Panettiere had accomplished already — blockbuster movies, hit TV shows, becoming a mom, writing a book, etc. It’s more than most people accomplish in a lifetime, they said. But Panettiere said in the clip posted by People that there was so much more she wanted to do:
Unfortunately she wasn’t able to see those dreams realized. Hayden Panettiere’s struggles with substance abuse, mental illness including postpartum depression, and the death of her brother Jansen Panettiere were well-known. The fact that one of her goals was to provide other actors with the safe space that she didn’t always have is simply heartbreaking.
That wasn’t the only time Hayden Panettiere spoke about the future in the final months of her life. She appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast while doing promotion for her book, where she told the host she had “a lot more life to live.” She said:
Hayden Panettiere’s career began practically at birth, as she appeared in her first commercial at 11 months old. When she was 4, she landed a recurring role on One Life to Live and went on from there, voicing Dot in A Bug’s Life before appearing in Remember the Titans, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and Ice Princess with Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in 2025. She’s probably best known for her Scream movies, as well as the TV shows Heroes and Nashville.
Authorities who responded to a 911 phone call on August 16 pronounced Hayden Panettiere dead at the scene, after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. No foul play is suspected, but an official cause of death has not been released pending a toxicology report and other test results.
Hopefully the actress’ loved ones and fans will get some answers in coming weeks, but nothing can take away from the tragedy of Hayden Panettiere’s bucket list items that will remain unfinished.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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