9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Accidental

The loss of any young life is always tragic, and Hollywood unfortunately again experienced just such a tragedy this summer, with the death of actor Tyler Sanders at age 18. The young talent, who last appeared in an episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star in Season 3, was found dead June 16, but details at the time were scarce, as authorities investigated and awaited the coroner’s ruling. His death has now been ruled an accident, according to the autopsy report, which confirmed he died from the effects of fentanyl.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Tyler Sanders died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, TMZ reports. The 18-year-old actor, who also appeared in a Season 3 episode of Fear the Walking Dead, had apparently texted a friend the night before his death, saying that he was using fentanyl. When Sanders didn’t answer subsequent phone calls from the friend, the police were called to perform a welfare check, and the teen’s body was found.

The medical examiner’s report revealed additional details about what was found in Tyler Sanders’ Los Angeles home, where he lived alone. Police said they found a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died, as well as what appeared to be illicit drugs in the bathroom. Sanders was reportedly found unresponsive in bed.

The actor had no known medical problems, according to the report, though he did apparently struggle with substances including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. TMZ previously reported that at Tyler Sanders’ funeral in Houston, his father David Sanders told the crowd his son had died of a drug overdose.

He apparently began battling depression around the time he filmed his part for the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode “Impulse Control,” with his father allegedly saying that his son thought his brain was wired to not feel happiness.

Tyler Sanders got his first acting credits in 2015 on the sitcom JLW Academy. In addition to playing Brian in one episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star and his role as a young version of Sam Underwood’s Jake Otto on Fear the Walking Dead, he also played Logan Hawke on a 2018 episode of Nathan Fillion’s ABC drama The Rookie.

In 2020 Sanders landed a starring role in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a spinoff to the Amazon Prime Video family series Just Add Magic. His portrayal of Leo in the series garnered the actor a Daytime Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Program in 2021.

It’s tragic that we won’t get to see what else could have come from his career, after the official ruling of his accidental death. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Tyler Sanders, as they continue to grieve the loss of the young actor.