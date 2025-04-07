90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Escalated After Any's Major Confession, And I Think This Could Get Even Messier

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love, Sweat, and Tears." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Matt and Alani Jlassi and their relationship with Any Aguirre has been a hot topic on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, though not for great reasons. Questions still loom about the legality of them potentially frauding the K1 visa system on a TLC show. Now I'm thinking this relationship could get messy on a more personal level after Any's confession that she has stronger feelings for one of her partners than the other.

The throuple continues to give us more drama than the cast members wishing to return home and other featured couples arguing over prenuptial agreements. Hell, I'd almost argue that their latest situation is messier than anything I've seen this year on the 2025 TV schedule. Let's run through what happened and why I feel this will get even messier before it's all said and done.

Any Confessed To Amani She Loves Her More Than Matt

In what could've been a peaceful night of wine tasting, Amani stormed away from the table in tears. She was still upset about Any's confession that she planned to introduce Matt to her family as her boyfriend and Amani as a close friend. As previously stated, Amani doesn't like secrecy in the relationship, which is tied to her past trauma of hiding her true self from others.

After a heated conversation between Amani and Any that bled into the parking lot, the latter pulled the married mother close and confessed that she loved her far more than she had feelings for Matt. Amani seemed to calm down but then told Any not to tell Matt, her husband, any of this before they returned to him a distance away.

Major Red Flag (Probably): Amani Openly Stating They Shouldn't Tell Matt Any Of It

I once made a joke that Matt and Amani might be the first 90 Day couple to split after marriage while intending to stay together, but I have my doubts after this latest scene. I can't help but think it's interesting that what initially seemed like Amani feeling like she was being hidden from the relationship was immediately resolved after Any told her she loved her more than Matt.

I'm no expert on throuples or other relationships, but I can't imagine Amani is requesting Any to be discreet about that love confession for an objectively healthy reason that'll make Matt happy when he eventually learns about it. If I had to guess, it would violate the ground rules they established in the relationship, and Matt may say they need to end the relationship as a result. Just speculation on my end, again, but I don't know what other reason there would be for keeping this quiet.

Based on what we've seen online so far, it does appear that Matt, Amani, and Any are all still together. Granted, I have to wonder what will happen if Matt learned about this conversation ahead of time, or if he'll be hearing it for the first time as the episode aired. 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is educating me on throuple complications just a week after the deadnaming incident between Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista. Can't say that about anything else on TV at the moment.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is rolling and already has me wondering how many weddings we'll see by the end of the season.