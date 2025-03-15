90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Has Only Just Started, And Fans Are Questioning The Legality Behind One Couple's Plans

90 Day Fiancé never struggles to stir controversy and drama, and as Season 11 airs on TLC and streams on Max, one couple has viewers talking. I should say "throuple," as viewers debate the legality of what Matt and Amani Jlassi are trying to accomplish with Any Aguirre.

While some Season 11 castmembers are already trying to return to their countries, Matt and Amani want to bring their third from Mexico to the United States. As we saw with Sarper Güven's journey in the K1 visa process, it can be lengthy with lots of rejection along the way. There are also questions about whether the couple's plan is entirely legal and if TLC is taping their attempt to defraud the government program.

Fans Question If Matt And Amani's Plan To Bring Ani To The United States Is Legal

We often hear from 90 Day Fiancé couples who get married then split that they were "scammed," but this might be one of the first times the couple could attempt to openly scam the system on television. Matt and Amani plan to get a divorce so that one of them can marry Any, and bring her over to the United States. And yet, they all intend on living together and being a throuple, and commenters on Reddit aren't sure if this would result in legal action should government agencies discover it:

3 people with not one functioning brain between all of them. - Scary-Ad-582

Yes. That's what I was saying to my SO. I was like this is on national television and if the right authorities are watching this surely this can mess it all up. Like what even - konan_velociraptor92

Why do they need her here? Doesn’t she live in Tijuana and they are in San Diego? That’s a shorter drive than most people’s work commute. They can spend each weekend with her if they wanted. - TBandPEPSI

I imagine they at least do a simple Google search on people at the least, which will be enough to expose them. - ItaliaEyez

Doesn't TLC already have a show for this? Seems more appropriate to be on "Seeking Sister Wife" - dreamsintoflesh

This has got to be the dumbest storyline in TLC history. They drive 30 miles to cross the border to hook up with their sex worker. That’s a different show entirely. No one’s getting married. No one’s getting divorced. No one’s coming to live in the United States. They don’t need all that. It’s not like they’re trying to bring her over from across the globe. I have friends the cross the border every day to go to work in the US. They can do the same thing. This is so dumb. - jbarinsd

A good point is made in that collection of comments. The drive from San Diego, California to Tijuana, Mexico is just under 30 minutes. Sure, living in the same house is cool, but is it worth potentially getting jailed for illegal activities when they all live so close together?

It is worth noting that Matt and Amani haven't done anything illegal yet on 90 Day Fiancé. Right now, they're just "considering" getting a divorce to bring Any over, and have not applied for or successfully obtained a K1 visa. Until that happens, I would assume we won't hear about any legal repercussions they could face for defrauding the K1 visa system, assuming they aren't already aware of some loophole that makes this possib

Is 90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Still Together?

Social media is an excellent resource for a 90 Day Fiancé fan, as one can see everything from which franchise stars are vacationing together to clues on whether couples are still together or not. While supportive Super Bowl halftime show comments can sometimes throw off when couples like Ariela and Biniyam Shibre get divorced, it's generally pretty accurate. Given that, what's going on with the 90 Day throuple?

Well, based on Amani's Instagram post made close to Valentine's Day, it seems like things are going smoothly for this threesome. They were all at a restaurant together, but no idea whether or not they went through with the K1 visa process:

They all live close enough that applying for a K1 visa seems unnecessary. This would mean there would be no reason for them to be on 90 Day Fiancé, which might be why they're "considering" it. For that reason, if we get to the end of Season 11 and hear that they opted not to go through with it, I won't be surprised.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. So far, this cast is more likable than the folks from Season 7 of Before The 90 Days, so I'm much happier to be spending part of my Sunday nights with them.