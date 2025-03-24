90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Is Having Problems, But I Feel Like Any Has A Valid Reason For Lying About True Relationship With Matt And Amani

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love Me or Leave Me." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé gave viewers something new in Season 11 by introducing its first throuple, and the TLC series has succeeded. Rather than the usual problems of cast members wanting to return to their home countries, there's this cycle's fresh drama of "revealing you're in a throuple to your family." Amani Jlassi took offense to Any hiding their shared relationship with Matt, but I think that Any had a point.

As we continue to weigh the whole legality of Matt and Amani defrauding the K1 Visa process, the throuple is in Mexico and on their way to meet Any's family. Unfortunately, the married Americans were blindsided by their lover's plan for introductions, and it caused some major drama.

Amani Is Upset About Any's Plan For Introducing Them To Her Family

Amani was already upset after learning Any and Matt had sex while she was sleeping the night before, and her mood only worsened when Any explained her plan for when they met her parents. She wanted to introduce Matt as her boyfriend and Amani as her best friend and exclude the part about them all being in a romantic relationship.

The plan didn't sit well with Amani, who expressed in the confessional that she'd spent a long time being quiet about her life and didn't appreciate Any's lack of transparency with her family. It was tense and a big reason why this series remains at the top of my list of must-watch shows on the 2025 TV schedule.

I Think Any Had Valid Reasons To Keep The Relationship Secret

While Amani was upset, I think Any was right not to come forward with the full truth of her relationship with the married couple to her family. She mentioned her parents are very religious and that in revealing this, she could risk them cutting contact with her completely. I do wonder what that means for when this season airs and if she'd thought that through when agreeing to do the show.

While I think it's vital for Any to let her parents in on what's happening if she wants to commit to Matt and Amani, now is not the time. This might be the first married 90 Day couple to split but stay together, but they're still married. Without a firm commitment or steps forward to bring Any or her children to the United States, why should she take such a massive step before them?

I suspect the honest answer would be that they're filming reality television, and there needs to be tension in this 90 Day Fiancé storyline, but there are other avenues to create that. I think it's a big enough step that Any is willing to bring them around her family, and I hope that Amani can be understanding when it comes time for that. Stephanie Matto was right, the cast members don't get paid enough to do this.

We'll get more on the throuple as 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has already delivered some big moments, like when Mahdi Al-Saadi met Stevi Savage's father, so fans who haven't gotten current on the series would do well to catch up.