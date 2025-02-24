90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Just Started, And Two Cast Members Already Seemed Eager To Leave The United States

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 episode "Love At First Flight." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

We're only two episodes into 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, and cast members are already questioning whether making the life-altering trip to the United States was a mistake or not. While making it to the country has been a cause for celebration for many in the franchise, Mina and Mahdi were considering going back to their home countries.

Just one episode after Sarper Güven's cliffhanger that ended up not being a big deal, we're now looking at a situation in which two couples might split before the season even really gets rolling. Here's what's happening and why the American dream may not be worth what these two have to endure.

Mahdi Is Having Second Thoughts About His New Life In The United States

Mahdi left Iran for a life in the United States with Stevi Nichole, and while he was happy to see his fiancé, the reality of what he'd done set in pretty hard when they arrived at the hotel. Mahdi left Iran knowing that there was a chance he'd never be welcomed back into the country, meaning he would never see his family and other loved ones in person ever again, at least on that side of the world.

Family drama in 90 Day obviously isn't rare, but I haven't seen anything quite like this. Usually, it's a mom who won't move out or a parent who refuses to bless the marriage. Having to choose between your family and love is a hard choice, and it seemed Mahdi was seriously considering immediately returning to Iran after his arrival before it was too late to do so. I can understand Stevi's frustration, but also see how hard a decision that is for Mahdi.

Mina Didn't Expect New Hampshire To Be So Different From Paris

Mina was visibly shocked by Mark's home when they arrived at his New Hampshire abode, and I can't say I blame her. Sure, it wasn't quite as bad as Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez being so close of co-parents that he has a key to her house, but why in the hell would he leave up all the photos with his ex-wife? He had to know she was going to be upset about that, especially when he previously described his home as a "bachelor pad."

In addition to that, it seems like Mina may not have realized just how large the United States is. When she arrived in New Hampshire, she asked where the Statue of Liberty was, unaware that it was five hours away. France is about the size of Texas, relatively speaking, which is obviously much smaller than the U.S. as a whole.

Mina took one look at the rural New Hampshire suburb they were in and told Mark she wanted to move. The 90 Day Fiancé star added in her confessional segment that if she had the means to return to France, she would do so immediately. I hate to place an early prediction on a future married 90 Day couple who will split, but I'm getting those vibes here.

We'll see how both cast members fare as 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure it won't take long for the drama to really get cooking in this season, based on what we're already seeing two episodes in.