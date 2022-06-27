A Disgruntled Simon Cowell Was Ultimately Won Over By Pole Dancing AGT Contestant, But Now She's Talking About The Stigma Attached
By Laura Hurley published
AGT contestant Kristy Sellars spoke about the pole dancing stigmas after Simon Cowell's reaction.
America’s Got Talent is the place to be on TV for a wide variety of acts that range from the shocking to the supremely talented to the downright questionable, and judge Simon Cowell wasn’t exactly thrilled when he learned that a pole dancer was on the roster for a chance to win $1 million and an act in Las Vegas. Dancer Kristy Sellars didn’t exactly get a vote of confidence from him before she started, but he changed his tune by the end, and now she has spoken out about it.
Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars was all smiles when she took the stage, but Cowell had a very different reaction as soon as she said she was there with a pole dancing act. In the audition episode (which you can rewatch streaming with a Peacock subscription), he immediately sat back in his chair, looking annoyed, and told his fellow judges that he considers it “just pointless.” A few minutes and one complex act to 2WEI’s “Hit The Road Jack,” and Cowell joined Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara in a standing ovation. Sellars later spoke with TMZ, saying:
Pole dancing isn’t an obscure form of dance, and Jennifer Lopez has even opened up about how hard she had to train for a sequence in the 2019 film Hustlers, in which she starred as a veteran stripper. It’s possible that Simon Cowell was expecting a routine without all of the effects and storytelling that Kristy Sellars incorporated into her act! Even if she hadn’t gone so far above and beyond for AGT, Cowell could have surely agreed that her skills were vastly greater than what a TV personality showed off a few years ago.
Whether or not Sellars broke any stigmas with her first performance is hard to say, but she should have another chance after being voted ahead by all four judges. She went on to address the different styles of pole dancing, as well as her own and why she loves it:
If she can continue to weave a storyline in with her incredible (and gravity-defying) dance moves on the America’s Got Talent stage, I for one can see her going a long way in the competition. Unlike shows like The Voice and So You Think You Can Dance, AGT has no limit on what kind of talents the performers can showcase, and the playing field is even for pretty much everybody who doesn’t get the benefit of a golden buzzer to make their dreams come true. If you missed her performance the first time around, check it out now!
There’s no saying at this point when Kristy Sellars will be back with another pole routine to dazzle audiences (and perhaps even Simon Cowell), but you can catch new episodes of America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The judges have been hitting their golden buzzers right and left, with the first of the season going to saxophonist Avery Dixon in the premiere, but those acts certainly aren’t the only ones who deserve the shot to keep moving toward their goal of the $1 million and Las Vegas stage show.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.