America's Got Talent: Watch Simon Cowell Make A Teen Performer's Dream Come True With A Golden Buzzer

Spoilers ahead for the June 14 episode of America's Got Talent Season 17.

America's Got Talent attracts performers from all over the world as well as all over the United States, and a teen singer from Poland delivered a performance with enough star power that Simon Cowell (who was deepfaked last week) showed no hesitation in hitting the golden buzzer to advance her straight ahead in Season 17. Congratulations to Sara James, as she joins the ranks of Avery Dixon and Madison Taylor Baez in being guaranteed a spot in the live shows!

Simon Cowell was clearly touched by her story even before she began to belt out her version of Billie Eilish's "Lovely." The 13-year-old came to California from Poland with a dream after watching AGT videos on YouTube, and was visibly nervous. This was Sara James' first time in the U.S., and she wanted to come to the show because she'd heard that "dreams come true" in America, and she wanted to see if that was true.

Based on Cowell's reaction and how overjoyed she was to get the golden buzzer, I think it's safe to say that her AGT dream already came true. Take a look:

Any singer being told that they have "star glow" by Simon Cowell himself would have a lot to be proud of, with or without getting the golden buzzer. It speaks even more to her stage presence that Cowell hit the buzzer after acknowledging that it "wasn't perfect." He told the story of the first time that he came to the U.S. (over 20 years ago) and how it was a moment he'll never forget, and he wanted to give her a moment like that as well.

Depending on how well Sara James does once she returns to the stage with the live shows, AGT may give her many more moments that she'll never forget! Simon Cowell certainly wasn't the only person present who was impressed by her performance, and she clearly would have been voted ahead by Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara as well as Cowell even if she hadn't gotten that golden buzzer. The other three were on their feet with an ovation for her.

There also aren't that many golden buzzers left to be hit, and I actually thought that Simon Cowell might have hit one for the NFL players who formed a choir if he'd had a spare. Howie Mandel hit his buzzer for 11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez and her amazing rendition of "Amazing Grace," and Terry Crews awarded his buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon after he showed off his talents and told his emotional story. (You can rewatch those episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription.) Now that Sara James received the honor from Cowell, only Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have a golden buzzer left in Season 17.

Sofia Vegara seemed like she might have been tempted to advance 18-year-old Australian dancer Max Ostler after his performance (which you can watch here) but held onto it all the same. Find out who she and Heidi Klum advance straight to the live shows with new episodes of America's Got Talent, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For some more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.