A Good Girl's Guide To Murder TV Series: What We Know About The YA Adaptation

We live in a world that is dominated by adaptations from famous books, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing at all. All of The Lord of the Rings movies were adapted from their book counterparts. The same goes for the Harry Potter franchise . But you want to know what’s starting to get their adaptations now? BookTok books, the ones that get really famous on that app and elsewhere on social media, so much so that more and more people head to the store to buy them.

There are plenty of adaptations already in the works, such as It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively, or even John Green’s adaptation of Turtles All The Way Down , which is hopefully going to be coming out sometime soon. But now, we’re going to talk about an upcoming YA adaptation – and this time, it’s not a movie, but a television series called A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

The book, written by Holly Jackson, was published in 2019 and ended up getting hugely popular over the last few years through social media, and additional books in the series have come out. Now, we’re going to be taking a deeper dive into the adaptation, and see exactly what we know so far about the upcoming TV series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

At the time of writing this in June 2023, there is no set premiere date for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. This isn’t that much of a surprise, as the adaptation was only just announced in September 2022, according to Deadline , so it would take some time for it to appear on a 2023 TV schedule – or maybe even a 2024 TV schedule.

However, I have a feeling that we’ll at least be getting more updates as time goes on, and hopefully soon, we’ll be able to add this upcoming adaptation to our book-to-screen list for us to enjoy.

Emma Myers And Zain Iqbal Will Lead The Cast

Thankfully, we at least have some casting news already – the announcement that Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal are going to be playing the main characters of the book. Myers will be playing Pip, and Iqbal will be playing Ravi, according to a press release from BBC Three.

This is exceptionally good news, as this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Emma Myers kill it in a role before. Just last year in 2022, she was a part of the cast of Wednesday, where she played Enid, Wednesday’s colorful and quirky roommate who also happened to be a part of a long line of werewolves. However, she wasn't able to get herself to wolf up.

Enid ended up being an extremely popular character on the series, so much so that people began to ship both her and Wednesday Addams (which honestly, I am so here for), and the role shot Emma Myers up to stardom. Now, she’s taking on her next big role – besides possibly showing up in Wednesday Season 2 , if all goes well.

Zain Iqbal is a newcomer to the world of show business, so this would be his first major starring role. However, I’m sure that after getting the chance to stand alongside Myers, these two will truly rock their parts. Many fans online call this the “perfect casting” for the characters, so I can’t wait to see what they do with it.

The author of the series, Holly Jackson, even spoke about the news in the press release, saying that she was super excited that these two would be playing her characters among anyone else out there.

I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal and this role was truly always meant to be hers. And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can’t wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes. I smile every time I see them together, because I know that we’ve pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone’s going to be just as thrilled as I am.

This just makes me want to get to the adaptation quicker – can we move along the production?

The Series Is Based On The Novel Of The Same Name

With a title such as A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, one can only wonder what exactly this adaptation is going to be about. That is, assuming you haven't already read the book.

Per the Deadline article above regarding the announcement, the book's premise is centered around the murder of Andie Bell, a teenager who was killed and everyone in their town has decided who they think the killer is. But our main character, Pippa, is determined to prove that the person they are blaming is not the one guilty – and she is willing to do whatever it takes.

Poppy Cogan Is Writing The Series

Something else that was announced in that Deadline article was that Poppy Cogan is going to be responsible for adapting the series from page to screen. The writer has worked on a variety of shows and movies before, including Red Rose, Chloe and The Fold.

Red Rose was actually a horror series for BBC Three, and since A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder incorporates a little of that into the book, I have a feeling that Cogan is going to handle this series well.

Production Is Said To Start In England Later This Year

The last thing we know is that according to the BBC Three press release we were given, production for the show is aimed to begin later this year in the South West of England. We’re not entirely sure when, but we can at least get excited knowing it’s going to happen soon.

I’m not sure if this production is going to be affected by the WGA strike , as it is a BBC Three production which is primarily based in the United Kingdom – but there could possibly be other writers who come from America that are working on the show, so we'll have to wait and see if the ongoing strike impacts plans for this series.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to this upcoming adaptation? I just know I need to re-read this book and get ready for all the crazy twists and turns I’m about to get myself into. I need this adaptation to come ASAP.