Ginny & Georgia Is Bringing The Drama With Season 4, And I'm So Here For It. Here Is What We Know So Far

Are you ready, peaches? Because Ginny & Georgia is confirmed for Season 4.

We were waiting for Season 3 to premiere as part of the 2025 television schedule , and then, at the beginning of June, we were finally reintroduced to the world of these two. But, lucky for us, we already know that Season 4 is on the way, so we don't have to wait for confirmation.

But, when might Season 4 premiere? And, what is it going to be about? Here is what we know so far about Ginny & Georgia Season 4.

At the time of writing this, in June 2025, there is no set premiere date for Ginny & Georgia Season 4, which isn't really that surprising.

The show has only just premiered its third season, so it would be pretty shocking if we already had a date. This might be one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , but it's still a Netflix series, which means it often takes time to arrive on our screens – like Stranger Things Season 5, for example, which will premiere later this year after a three-year wait.

However, Ginny & Georgia has been consistent with its release schedule, with a new season every two years, so the most likely bet is that we'll get Season 4 in 2027.

The Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Cast

There is no one confirmed to return just yet, but based on how Season 3 ended, there are plenty of characters we can expect will come back. These include:

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Katie Douglas as Abby

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

As for recurring cast members, there are also plenty who could return, but these are the regulars that we can most likely expect to see again.

What Is Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Going To Be About?

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 gave us a lot of twists and turns, so of course, Season 4 is only going to be filled to the brim with new adventures. Here is what we know so far about the story:

Season 4 Will Explore Ginny's Version Of Becoming A Mini-Georgia

In Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia, various storylines converge, from Marcus' breakdown to exploring the mental health of others , the complexities of childcare, and more. Throughout this, Ginny undergoes a significant amount of hardship and eventually makes some choices that mirror a few of Georgia's earlier actions in her life.

While Georgia is adamantly against that, Ginny doesn't seem too bothered by what she has done in order to keep their family together. In an interview with Antonia Gentry (Ginny) for Netflix Tudum in June 2025, she said we're going to see more of that version of her in Season 4, especially after traveling to Korea for the summer:

Ginny is fully turning into Georgia by the end of the season. That is a brand-new character aspect that we haven't seen before… she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family because, like, screw everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, 'I'm cultured now.'

Yes, I'm all for this.

Season 3 Will Also Look In The Affect The Trail Had On Austin And Ginny

Another significant development in Season 3 was that Austin played a pivotal role in essentially sending his dad to prison for a crime he didn't commit, as he and Ginny schemed to do – but it's clearly having a negative impact on the young boy. In that same interview with Tudum, showrunner Sarah Glinski says that the effect Georgia's trial leaves on Austin will most certainly play a part in Season 4:

The most important thing to Georgia is her kids…we thought the biggest consequences are how her children are changed through the process. The burden she leaves on Austin and Ginny at the end of Season 3 is what we'll have to deal with in Season 4.

I can only imagine how poor little Austin is going to feel – even if he's not so little anymore.

Georgia's Estranged Family Is Coming Into The Mix In Season 4

We also got a few hints at peeking into Georgia's past more with the phone calls she received from her estranged father in Season 3. Brianne Howey (Georgia) commented in that Tudum interview that we'll be diving deeper into that next season and that there are some incredible moments regarding this storyline:

Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can't wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia.

Whenever I am given any crumbs about Georgia's past, I am going to pounce on them.

And, Of Course, That Mystery Baby Will Tie Into Season 4

The most prominent spoiler of Season 4 is that Georgia is pregnant at the end – and we have no idea who the dad is, considering she slept with both Paul (her husband before the divorce) and with Joe (who I'm still rooting for).

That is going to be one big ol' complicated mess for Season 4, as creator Sarah Lampert told me in an interview in early June:

A very important thing to know going into Season 4 is Ginny knows Georgia's pregnant. They have that moment of realization together, but Ginny has no idea that Georgia slept with Joe. We don't know whose baby it is, but already Georgia has a secret over Ginny that could jeopardize their whole relationship.

Oh lord, Season 4 is about to be dramatic.

They Are Writing The Scripts As Of June 2025

So, with all these hints of what might come – including clues for other things like the possibility of an Abby and Maxine relationship – are scripts at least in the work?

The answer is yes. In the interview with both Lampert and Glinski that I did for CinemaBlend, they stated they were actively in the writer's room and working on the scripts, so hopefully, that means we'll be getting a lot more updates very soon – maybe we'll even see Season 4 within the next year rather than 2027. A girl can dream, okay?

Gosh, I'm already counting down the days until we get more updates on this series. The drama must continue, and I am here for every bit of it.