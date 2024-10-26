Nobody Wants This Season 2: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

Nobody Wants This is getting a Season 2 – and this is what we know so far.

The 2024 Netflix schedule has been a wild ride of new shows and series that we all know and love returning. From the messy Love Is Blind Season 7 to the controversial Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to so much more, the last few months have been crazy for the streamer. And in September, we were given the rom-com that everyone has been loving – Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

The series, which tells the story of an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi falling in love, quickly rose to the top of the Netflix charts, becoming a show that everyone binged and was so easy to fall for. Of course, Season 2 has already been confirmed, but when can we expect the next season? And who might return? This is what we know so far.

(Spoilers from Season 1 of Nobody Wants This ahead!)

At the time of writing this, in October 2024, there’s no set premiere date, but we do know that Season 2 of Nobody Wants This should be back in 2025 as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule.

Netflix's Tudum update about the series' renewal said at the bottom that the story would be continued next year.

2025 is such a massive year for Netflix. So many other shows are planned to come back, including the third season of Ginny & Georgia , the final season of You , and the long-awaited final season of Stranger Things. Still, I have a feeling that Nobody Wants This. It will be the perfect addition to that long list. Here’s hoping it gets the time in the sun it deserves again when Season 2 comes around.

The Nobody Wants This Season 2 Cast

Obviously, since Season 2 of Nobody Wants This was only just announced, we don’t have a confirmed cast yet, but there are plenty we can expect to be back, including Bell and Brody. Here is who appeared in the first season, and we hope will return:

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Adam Brody as Noah Roklov

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha Roklov

Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina Roklov

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan Roklov

Jackie Tohn as Esther Roklov

Emily Arlook as Rebecca

Sherry Cola as Ashley

Shiloh Bearman as Miriam Roklov

Stephen Tobolowsky as Rabbi Cohen

Honestly, this cast is so incredibly talented, from people who starred in the Succession cast to comedians and so much more. All of this made for a genuinely hilarious rom-com series. And it would be great, no matter what, to see them all back for Season 2 of the series.

How Nobody Wants This Season 1 Ended

Since we don’t have official details on Season 2 yet, it’s hard to tell what it’s going to be about – but, based on quotes and interviews from the creators, there are hints of how the show will go after the Nobody Wants This Season 1 ending , so let’s get into it.

Noah Picks Joanne, But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Smooth Sailing

So, the biggest part of Nobody Wants This was clearly the relationship between Noah and Joanne, a relationship that was honestly one we could see in any of the best rom-coms. While Joanne is honest with Noah at the end, saying that there are so many beautiful things about Judaism, she doesn’t know if she’s ready to convert, and she doesn’t want to put that unfairness on him that if she messes up, it would make his whole world collapse.

But Noah comes to her at the very end and openly admits that he can’t choose both – but he chooses her, which makes that ending a little more heartwarming than the heartbreak we were bound to experience. However, we know that relationships take work, and Season 2 will most likely look into that.

In fact, Brody (Noah) spoke in that Tudum article about how Season 2 will explore their relationship and how much each is willing to sacrifice to be with the other as that tension is still there:

I think that’s what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It’s a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you’re better for it — you don’t have to [lop] off a limb.

Esther Knows That Sasha And Morgan Are Talking – But Season 2 Will Most Likely Answer Questions About Their Potential Romantic Relationship

Something else that was a big part of Season 1 of Nobody Wants This is Sasha, Noah’s brother, and Morgan, Joanne’s sister, talking—and their bantering seems kind of romantic, but nothing is confirmed. However, Sasha is married to Esther, and she knows that these two are talking now.

There are still so many questions up in the air with all three of these characters. Still, the creator of the show, Erin Foster, opened up in an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter and said that Season 2 is definitely going to address the possibility of romance between Sasha and Morgan:

I think we’re going to wrap up their weird “Is it romantic?” thing. Because we want to see them together in season two, hanging out. We want to see Esther. I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker. But we’re going to give Morgan something very fun.

We also know from that interview that Esther is going to be a more significant part of Season 2 – so much so that Foster confirmed Jackie Tohn will be a regular:

Esther, for sure, is going to be a regular in season two. We love Jackie, she is such a fun actress. And she really gave Esther some fun, nuanced stuff.

Rebecca And Joanne Have A Talk, And We Get To See Just How Important Being A Rabbi’s Wife Is

Rebecca was once close to marrying Noah before he broke it off. Throughout the season, we see her interactions with Joanne and the whole cast after Noah calls off their relationship, and she often bumps heads. But towards the end, she and Joanne really talk about how important being a Rabbi’s wife is, which is really what spurs Joanne into making her decision.

It’s also an opportunity to see a little more of Rebecca besides this woman who just wanted to get married, getting deeper into who she is as a person. In that interview with THR, Foster also said that Season 2 will explore more of Rebecca since we only just broke the surface of who she is:

You do learn so much more about her in the finale. You understand her struggle more and empathize with who she is. So we’re going to continue doing that. We’re not going to write for a reaction to criticism.

So far, I’m just here for whatever they do in Season 2, and I’m ready for it.

The Creator Already Has Ideas For Season 3

While we’re eager for what's ahead in Season 2, Erin Foster already said that she has ideas for the next season after that. In that same THR article earlier, she said that she already has ideas for the next season that would continue the story:

I’d like to be employed as long as possible, I guess. There are a lot of stories to tell. It’s funny because, we’ve been in the writers room and so we’re working on storylines, and we keep coming up with storylines and being like, “That’s for season three. That’s for season three.” And we’re like, “Should we just make a board and pitch out season three to them at the same time?” Because, we have ideas.

I mean, this is a series that I could see going on for a long time, so I’m here to see whatever they do.

Jenni Konner And Bruce Eric Kaplan Are Joining As Showrunners

The last thing we know is that the showrunner situation is getting shaken up a bit. As reported by Tudum, Foster will have two additional showrunners, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, as well as a new executive producer, Nora Silver.

In the interview with THR, Foster talked about the main reason being that Season 1 was rushed because of scripts due to the writer’s strike and that for Season 2, she wanted a different process for creating the story:

We had the writers strike in the middle of our writers room. It became super chaotic. We lost writers in the process. It wasn’t unprecedented, because it’s happened before, but it was a challenging thing to throw into the middle of everything. For season two, we just needed a new process, and we needed to figure out what that looked like. I really needed to focus on being the voice of the show and the writing.

Foster continued to say that she was happy to have them come on and help the process.

What are you excited about with Nobody Wants This Season 2? All I know is that 2025 can’t get here soon enough.