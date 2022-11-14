Aaron Carter Wrote A Memoir Before His Death. Why It May Not See The Light Of Day

Aaron Carter’s sudden death has been followed by a plethora of tributes and outpouring of support from numerous fans and even celebrities like Raven-Symoné . At the same time, new details have surfaced on the status of the late singer’s professional projects. Just last week, it was reported that Carter was working on a TV project , an independent sitcom. It’s now been reported that the star was also crafting a memoir, which would’ve theoretically focused on the entertainer’s life and career. However, at this point, it appears that the book may not see the light of day for a few reasons.

Aaron Carter Was Allegedly Not Keen On Having His Memoir Released

Before he passed away, the “I Want Candy” singer had apparently teamed up with Ballast Books in order to tell his story. Page Six reports, however, that the partnership allegedly broke down. The news outlet received a statement from the performer’s publicist, who asserted that is client ultimately changed his mind while working on the text:

Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not. That’s against Aaron’s wishes.

The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was set to drop November 15 though, ahead of its release, it’s already caused quite a stir. A few excerpts from the memoir have already leaked and seemingly hint at somewhat salacious moments. As mentioned by Page Six, one section sees Carter recalling a time that he purportedly slept over at Michael Jackson’s house. During that portion of the book, Carter says that Jackson was allegedly wearing “tighty-whitey underwear” when he encountered the “Thriller” performer at the foot of his bed. Anecdotes like these have drawn backlash from a number of people, which could lend credence to the notion of the book not seeing the light of day. One such person to speak out was a certain Disney Channel alum.

Hilary Duff Shared Brutally Honest Thoughts On The Memoir

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff famously dated during the early 2000s, during which both were teen idols. With that, Duff paid tribute to Carter following his passing earlier this month. She later caught wind of the memoir and shared some honest thoughts. In a statement shared with Daily Mail , the actress called out the publishing company for “recklessly pushing a book out” in order to “capitalize on” the singer’s death:

It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work. To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.

Needless to say, Hilary Duff isn’t happy about how things have been handled thus far. So at this point, the question is how has Ballast Books handled the pushback from celebrities and the late star’s representation. Well, the company has indeed spoken out and it’s changing course on its plans a bit.

Ballast Books Has Chosen To Delay The Release Of Aaron Carter’s Memoir

It would seem that Ballast Books has opted to put a halt to the memoir’s release, at least for the moment. The company’s attorney, Scott Atherton of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC, confirmed in a statement shared with the LA Times that the decision had been made “out of respect for the Carter family.” However, Atherton also claimed that the “Oh Aaron” performer did want his story to be told and that the hope was for people to learn from his personal experiences:

Aaron Carter wanted his story told. And he wanted our client, Andy Symonds, a well-respected journalist and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness. Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life as a whole and what people can learn from his professional success, his personal struggles, and his tragic passing. ... Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity, but he was also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many who are still grieving for him.