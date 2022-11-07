While Responding To Aaron Carter’s Death, Raven-Symoné Discusses The Importance Of Mental Health

Much of the public was saddened to learn of Aaron Carter’s death this past weekend. The 34-year-old singer-turned-rapper was reportedly found in a bathtub in his California home on Saturday. Tributes poured in across social media once the news broke, with a number of notable celebrities sharing their memories of the performer as well. Disney Channel veteran Raven-Symoné is one of the latest stars to weigh in on Carter’s passing. And while responding to the news, she also shared a message on the importance of mental health.

Back in the early 2000s, Raven-Symoné and Aaron Carter were both teen idols and, as such, they ran in similar circles. Both were connected to the House of Mouse, as the former, of course, headlined the hit sitcom That’s So Raven. Meanwhile, Carter made a memorable guest appearance on an episode of Lizzie McGuire (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription ). On top of that, both stars were also talented singers, and Raven touched on that connection while paying tribute to the late “I Want Candy” performer:

We're sending our love out to the family. We crossed circles multiple times within the music industry. My heart goes out to Nick [Carter]. It's such a tragedy.

If you were a kid during those early aughts (like I was), then you probably have fond memories of seeing both stars’ work. While they went down very different professional paths later, as celebrities, both did have to deal with the pressures that come with stardom. Over the years, Raven-Symoné has been candid about her own mental health and has encouraged others to seek out resources to help with theirs. She echoed those sentiments later on in her interview with ET :

I think we really do need to get the world in order, so we can start focusing on mental health. It's a real thing, and we need to stop losing our youth to it. Maybe one day people will get the hint. It's just a part of our everyday life to have check ups, mentally, and help our society out.

Sadly, Aaron Carter had his own share of mental health battles. In 2019, the singer revealed that he’d been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. A number of fans expressed concern for Carter during the final years of his life, especially amid some viral situations. Just last year, Carter and his former girlfriend got into a conflict that spilled onto social media. I think many would agree with the Raven’s Home star’s sentiments about making sure that people understand that they can receive help, if they so choose.

The tributes to Aaron Carter have been incredibly touching to see. Former girlfriend Hilary Duff honored him with a sweet message, in which she reflected on their time together. Nick Carter also marked Aaron’s death with a number of throwback images and an emotional message on his Instagram. The star addressed their complicated relationship but also stressed that he still had plenty of love for his sibling. He also stated his hope that Aaron “would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.” One would hope that those who find themselves in a similar position will heed both Nick and Raven-Symoné’s words.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family during this difficult time.