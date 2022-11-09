How Aaron Carter's Final TV Project Is Being Handled Following His Death

In the wake of Aaron Carter’s death at the age of 34 , many fans have been taking the time out to remember the star’s body of work, specifically the hit music he dropped years ago. Carter, of course, also had his fair share of acting roles, having appeared in notable TV shows and movies like Lizzie McGuire (which is available with a Disney+ subscription ), 7th Heaven and Popstar. Ahead of his passing, Carter was working on small-screen production that was reportedly very personal to him. The public has since received an update on how things will move forward following the actor’s passion.

Aaron Carter had filmed a pilot for an independent sitcom just a month before his death. The pilot for the show, which is titled Group, is currently in the midst of post-production. While its fate seemed unclear immediately after Carter’s death, Deadline reports that the project will move forward, after getting the approval of Carter’s camp. The plan is reportedly to shop the pilot around after its completion and ultimately dedicate it to the entertainer’s memory.

Group is meant to tackle the topic of mental health head on and would’ve seen the late “I Want Candy” performer play a fictionalized version of himself. The series is overseen by writer-director Brian Farmer, who released a statement that was shared with the trade. In it, Farmer praised his leading man and stressed just how much the project meant to him:

I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday. Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that. He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.

In addition to Aaron Carter, the cast featured the likes of Freaks and Geeks alum Samm Levine, Ari Stidham of Scorpion and My Name Is Earl’s Abdoulaye NGom. Olive Chiacchia, who played the girlfriend of Carter’s character, paid tribute to him on Instagram. In sweet post, she shared several behind-the-scenes photos and included a sentimental caption:

Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. After the news broke, tributes flooded the internet, with his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff among those to honor him. Fellow Disney alum Raven-Symoné also responded , sending well wishes to the family and stressing the importance of mental health. Aaron’s brother, Nick Carter, remembered him as well and made note of his desire for his brother to “walk a healthy path.” He also noted that while he had a “complicated” relationship with Aaron, his “love for him has never ever faded.” The Carter brothers were reportedly on good terms by the time of Aaron’s passing.

Group could serve as another firm tribute to the former child star. It’s unclear as to how the series will handle the actor’s character should it get picked up. Regardless though, it sounds like Brian Farmer is aiming to keep his former collaborator close as time goes on.