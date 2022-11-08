Aaron Carter's Rep Speaks Out About His Relationship With Nick Carter Before His Death

Many are continuing to mourn former child star and noted pop star Aaron Carter, who died at the age of 34 last Saturday. The veteran entertainer’s body was found in a bathtub in his Lancaster, California home. A number of notable people like Disney Channel alum Hilary Duff have sent their condolences and paid tribute in the aftermath of the singer’s passing. His famous older brother, the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, also remembered him through a sweet and candid message. The Carter brothers seemingly had a complex relationship over the last several years and, in the wake of Aaron’s passing, his rep provided some clarity on where the two siblings stood as of late.

While Aaron and Nick Carter butted heads a number of times over the years, it would seem that the two were able to patch things up before the former’s death. The younger Carter sibling’s rep reached out to Hollywood Life and explained that they “were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died.” The spokesperson went on to provide further clarification on how the “I Want Candy” singer was allegedly approaching his personal relationships with people like Nick:

[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick. Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother. He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again.

This news may serve as a source of comfort for those who grew up loving the musically inclined brothers. Nick and Aaron Carter seemed close for quite some time, with the two even performing together on multiple occasions in the early aughts. Nick most notably appeared in the music video for his little bro’s hit single “Oh Aaron.”

However, the Carters were more recently involved in a very public feud (as Aaron also had with his on and off girlfriend ). In 2020, Aaron claimed that Nick “abused” him his “whole life.” Nick shot down the claims, which came only days after he filed a restraining order against Aaron. And years earlier, Aaron also blasted Nick for his social media response to his DUI arrest, which occurred in 2017. The “That's How I Beat Shaq” performer also had controversial relationships with his other siblings.

Despite their differences, Nick Carter had nothing but love for his late brother when he penned an Instagram tribute to him after his death. He addressed their “complicated” relationship but also stated that his “love for him has never ever faded.” Carter also stated that he had hoped his sibling would be able “to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.” This lines up with a sentiment from Raven-Symoné, who spoke about mental health while paying tribute to Aaron.

It’s unfortunate that the two brothers had such a strenuous relationship at times, though it is indeed nice to hear that they were able to mend fences at some point. Hopefully, that serves as something of a source of comfort for Nick Carter moving forward.

CinemaBlend continues to extend its thoughts to the family and loved ones of Aaron Carter at this time.