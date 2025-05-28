Months After Ray J’s Heated Confrontation With Diddy’s Sons, He Shared Some Thoughts On The Rapper’s Sex-Trafficking Trial: ‘There’s Nothing Here’

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial has been in motion for weeks now and, during that time, various individuals have taken the stand. Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, testified, and rapper Kid Cudi did, too, with the two of them and more sharing alleged accounts of their experiences with the embattled Sean John founder. In terms of those not associated with the case, few stars have spoken out, though Ray J did months ago, leading a heated confrontation involving Diddy’s sons. Now, the singer is sharing thoughts on the trial.

While many of 55-year-old Diddy’s famous friends remained mum on his legal woes ahead of the trial, Ray J – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. – shared candid thoughts. The 44-year-old “One Wish” singer opined that within the hip hop landscape, it was “important to acknowledge the mistakes” stars made but that it was also not a “time to tear anybody down.” It was Norwood’s hope that Diddy’s case would encourage people to “learn from the mistakes and create a roadmap for the future of the industry together.”

Now that the trial is underway, the “Let It Go” performer appears to be a bit more disillusioned with the legal proceedings. He appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored (which is shared to YouTube), during which the eponymous host asked for his take on what’s been happening in court. The artist, seems to be taken aback by the testimonies being shared:

I think it’s kind of becoming a circus. With all the allegations and now with everybody explaining what’s happening in the bedroom, I mean, every day. It just sounds crazier and crazier and freakier and weirder, right? I’m trying to understand, with all this being said, with Kid Cudi going on and saying everything that happened but ended up saying, ‘Cassie played both of us.’ It’s like, where are we trying to go? Are we just trying to tell all these crazy stories, and then that equals out to sex trafficking? I mean, it’s starting to become outrageous, it’s a RICO. It’s really only Diddy and maybe one other person. I’m just starting to feel uncomfortable, and I’m starting to feel weird about all these things.

P. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and later charged with federal counts of sex-trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and more. With that, he faces up to life in prison.Amid his interview, Ray J went on to tell Piers Morgan that at this point, the trial is going “overboard” in regard to how the testimonies correlate with the crimes Diddy has actually been charged with. And, eventually, Ray stated his belief that Diddy will eventually walk out of the courthouse a free man:

I honestly think that Diddy will get out, and I think that there’s nothing here. I think they made their point. Whatever they were trying to make, your point is made. Now, let Diddy out. Free Diddy.… I think [he will be freed]. And I personally think it’s gonna happen faster than a lot of people think, because I think we’re all starting to see what this is, even if you’re on the other side of it. I mean, the justice system is the justice system. Where does this fit in right as opposed to right and wrong. It’s off. I don’t like it, and I want to be vocal about it.

Ray J also addressed the 2016 hotel camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura (which CNN denied altering), which he called “disappointing” and said that “nothing about that was okay.” The “Sexy Can I” singer also acknowledged the reported exchange he had with Diddy’s adult sons — Justin, Quincy and Christian — in a parking lot following a Halloween party in 2024. Ray J reflected on the matter with the following sentiments:

I love Diddy, and I love the family. And when I was vocal about what happened, I guess they didn’t take it as I was supporting, so the family and I got on the wrong page.

Overall, it would appear that Ray J has become one of the few public figures to express public support of Sean Combs. Also in that camp is Kanye West, who phoned Combs while the latter was in prison. For right now, it remains to be seen whether the jury will decide in Diddy’s favor in this ongoing case.