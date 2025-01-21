Abbott Elementary Announced Its Renewed For Season 5 With An Adorable Video, And Fans Are Seriously Hyped: ‘Best Show On TV’

The 2025 TV schedule may just be getting started, but it would seem that networks and streamers are already making programming decisions, specifically choices on renewals. ABC is apparently taking those steps, as fans will be glad to hear that Abbott Elementary will not be one of the shows ending or canceled in 2025. The Emmy-winning comedy has officially been renewed for a fifth season, and the news was announced with an adorable video. And that clip has fans of the school-centric series hyped!

Abbott Elementary made headlines this month due to its crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, so this is certainly a lovely follow-up to that. This renewal continues a tradition of sorts that’s seen the Alphabet Network hand an early renewal to the Quinta Bruson-created show. As mentioned, the big news was accompanied by a video that was shared on Instagram. The clip shows school kids counting down to the number 5, and it’s super sweet. Take a look down below:

I can’t think of a more adorable way for the announcement to have been made, and it’s also quite fitting. After all, the show focuses on the importance of educating the next generation. Since it premiered in December 2021, the workplace comedy has amassed a solid following, so I’m not too surprised that fans are incredibly hyped about the Season 5 news. Check out some of the responses for yourself:

Period! We’ll be discussing all the episodes. Best show on tv! 🌵 - 4azteach

As the show’s biggest fan, this is the best news ever. Congratulations and YESSSSS LETS GOOOOO!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️ - pennymoniquetaylor

YAYYY BEST NEWS IVE HEARD ALL WEEK - caleb_caesar

This show deserves 30 seasons and an MCU level franchise - emmalau_rightnow

Sweet Jesusaahhh 🙌 - karinavporras

Yay im so excited 😍😍 - kateymacmullenfangh_

ABC’s decision to greenlight Season 5 makes sense – and not just because of the seemingly passionate fanbase the show has. Throughout the fourth season, the series has managed to rake in solid viewership numbers. According to Deadline, the (pitch-perfect) It’s Always Sunny crossover marked a series high in total viewers, with the show drawing 8.05 million viewers. The wild small-screen mashup also helped the series hit a 2.57 rating in multiplatform viewing – aside from the episode that aired after the 2024 Oscars. Said milestone is in addition to other new streaming benchmarks the comedy has hit this season.

This past season of Abbott Elementary has been quite eventful thus far. During the premiere, Gregory Eddie and Janine Teagues’ relationship hit a major milestone, as the two officially confirmed they were an item. Abbott also introduced more relatives of some of the main characters, including Jacob’s brother and Melissa Schemmenti. There also seems to be simmering tension between principal Ava Coleman and IT rep O’Shon.

Of course, there are still a number of episodes left in the fourth season, and there are still storylines that need to be wrapped up. Still, it’s awesome to know that this won’t be the end for the funny and sweet sitcom. And, yes, it is indeed one of the best shows on TV, in my humble opinion.

Abbott Elementary airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Installments can also be watched the next day using a Hulu subscription.