Abbott Elementary: Timeline Of Janine and Gregory's Relationship

Abbott Elementary’s Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie are on track to become one of television's classic couples, assuming they eventually, finally, get together. Like Jim and Pam on The Office or Leslie and Ben on Parks and Recreation these two teachers can’t help but be drawn to each other. Over the course of Abbott’s first two seasons there’s been a messy will they/won’t they situation going on between the characters played by Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams, that has been leaning more toward won't for a while. However, it’s clear to me that they are endgame, and will be together, someday. So, with that in mind, here is a helpful timeline that breaks down the pivotal moments in Janine and Gregory’s relationship.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gregory And Janine Meet

The first time Gregory and Janine meet they’re in a bathroom. The then substitute teacher had an unfortunate incident with the “reverse-y toilet” and a child's pants. So, when Quinta Brunson’s character walks in, she’s scared to see a “random man” in the kids’ bathroom at first. However, she soon realizes he’s just a sub who didn’t understand the quirks of the school's bathroom.

While what started their meet cute was extremely awkward, immediately the two got along, and Gregory later told the camera:

Yeah, that was disgusting, but she seems nice.

And that’s how the adorable relationship between Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie began.

(Image credit: ABC)

Janine And Tariq Break Up

On the field trip to the zoo, Janine finally breaks up with Tariq. The two, who had been together “since bag lunches,” as Tariq says, break up, leaving Janine single for the first time in decades. The second-grade teacher explained that their lives are going in two different directions, especially with Tariq wanting to move to New York to pursue his rapping career, and after the field trip, they part ways.

While Brunson’s character says they’re taking a break, they really are breaking up, leaving the door open for Ms. Teagues to explore new relationships, like one with Gregory.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gregory Becomes A Full-Time Teacher At Abbott Elementary

While we all knew Gregory would eventually become a full-time teacher at Abbott, considering he had became a vital piece of the story, and Mr. Eddie became a fan-favorite character , it was nice to hear him officially share the news. So, after a year of long-term subbing, Williams character decided to take a permanent position , telling Janine:

Abbott is a special place, and you helped me realize that, so thank you.

I’ve always been a believer that Janine and Gregory are a lot like Leslie and Ben from Parks and Rec, and this is just another example of that. When Ben decides to stay in Pawnee he says it's because he loves the people and his job, while that’s true he’s also staying specifically for Leslie. Gregory is doing the same thing, he does genuinely love the kids and the school, but I think the thing that really sold him on staying at Abbott was getting work with Janine every day.

(Image credit: ABC)

Janine And Gregory Dance At The Club

Janine and Gregory accidentally ran into each other at a club in Season 2, marking their first real intimate interaction. The two ended up on the dance floor together, grinding, and Ava (who also somehow ended up at the same club) saw them and said:

Not my work husband, grinding on my work nemesis.

After they dance, the two head outside, and stand in the snow. The sexual tension is real, and they clearly want to make out. Gregory calls Janine “beautiful,” and the two stare at each other longingly for a hot second. However, Amber texts Gregory, and Janine ends up talking with Maurice, extinguishing the moment.

While at the club, people saw the two teachers all over each other, and word spread to the kids. So, when a couple of kids decided to interrogate Janine about “grinding all up on Producer Mr. Eddie” on their podcast, while Gregory is sitting there, things get awkward.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jacob Finds Out That Gregory Likes Janine

In arguably one of my favorite moments on Abbott Elementary, Jacob finally put the pieces together and realized Gregory has feelings for Janine. The history teacher had mentioned the candy situation and his co-worker being jealous of Janine dating Maurice. Then, the realization hit him, and Jacob said:

Oh, my god is a woman. Gregory! Gregory! Gregory! Stop or I’ll scream. Do you like Janine?

Gregory didn't answer, he deflected claiming Jacob is “projecting,” however, the history teacher didn't buy it, and said:

No, if I was projecting I would have said love Janine, because I love Janine, I said like.

Deflecting again, Gregory told Jacob he sounds ridiculous. And as Mr. Johnson said, with this moment: “The plot thickens.”

(Image credit: ABC)

Valentine’s Day And The Present Fiasco

So, Janine is dating Maurice, and Gregory is dating Amber at this point. However, Jacob accidentally revealed to Janine that Gregory likes her, and throughout the Valentine’s Day episode the two teachers get stuck in a weird swirl of miscommunication. Gregory thinks Janine is talking about a Lego bouquet of flowers (which would have been a perfect gift for Janine), while Janine is actually talking about them liking each other.

Overall, it’s a hot mess…thanks, Jacob!

Along with Janine officially finding out about Gregory’s feelings, it’s revealed that Melissa, Barbra, Ava and Mr. Johnson all know the two like each other too. However, these two teaches can't seem to face their feelings just yet.

(Image credit: ABC)

Janine And Gregory’s First Kiss At The Teacher’s Conference

It’s the moment we had all been waiting for!! Janine and Gregory finally kissed, and fans were so excited . The two sneak into the living classroom during the teachers conference, and get sentimental about their love for teaching and plants. Even though they’re drunk, the two share a sweet moment, and then end up crouched on the floor kissing.

Not only do they kiss, Janine pulls Gregory back in by his lanyard so they make out a bit more.

Although, literally, right after the moment, the two both talk to the camera about why it was a big mistake, or a “Whoops!” as Janine called it. They got “caught up in the moment,” she said, which is “precisely what it was,” Gregory reiterated.

We all know it was more than just getting “caught up in the moment,” this was the first really massive step in the two’s romantic relationship, and now they just need to come to terms with that fact themselves.

(Image credit: ABC)

Confronting The Kiss At Bone Town

Gregory and Janine decided to do the right thing following the kiss, and they told Maurice about what happened at the teacher’s conference. They both say it meant nothing, Janine even says:

It meant nothing, less than nothing.

However, while they claim it meant “negative nothing,” we all know that kiss meant everything. Right after breaking the news, Janine ended up breaking it off with Maurice, and he kicked the two teachers out of his booth at Bone Town.

Following this moment, the two have their longing looks and supportive moments in various episodes, however, the kiss, and the possibility of dating is not discussed.