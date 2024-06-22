Adam Richman's 32 Hardest "Man V. Food" Challenges Revisited

In a world where competitive eaters make a living traveling and posting their exploits on YouTube, one man forged that path for them to do so. Adam Richman's exploits on Man v. Food really left a mark on the industry, to the point that many of the places he ate at still promote the fact that he was there and tried their challenges. That's partly because of his iconic attempts, some of which were ridiculously hard.

Richman is no longer the host of Man v. Food, and no doubt that's in part because of how difficult some of the challenges he frequently puts himself up against are. Here are some of the most painful I could dig up, with wins and losses both included because both can be brutal.

The Hellfire Wings Challenge

Adam Richman was taking on hot wings long before people like Hot Ones host Sean Evans rose to prominence, and I'm sure he would've loved someone like him for this challenge. While the host was able to get these nuclear hot wings down for the win, he made some terrible mistakes, like getting it all over his face, which intensified the burning that much more.

The Hawaiian Mac Daddy Pancakes

Pancakes are the type of food that is oh-so-sweet to eat, but they sit like rocks in your stomach. As such, the Man v. Food host was unable to conquer three fourteen-inch pancakes mixed in with different toppings. That's rough, but I bet the nap he took afterward was glorious.

Acme Oyster House 15 Dozen Club

Adam Richman had the honor of taking on the fifteen dozen challenge at the famous Acme Oyster House in New Orleans, Louisiana, and surprisingly made his way through 180 oysters. The downside is the host confessed afterward he'd probably never eat them again, which feels like a true tragedy.

The Absolutely Ridiculous Burger

Calling this challenge the "Absolutely Ridiculous Burger" might be underselling it, as this burger weighs in at over 190 pounds. The bun alone was bigger than Adam Richman's head, which is why he was able to enlist the help of thirty-nine others to try and help conquer this beast. Even with forty people going at it, they were unable to best this behemoth burger.

The Five Milkshake Challenge

Drinking five milkshakes sounds deceptively easy for a food challenge, and that's how it gets you. In reality, you're trying to chug just short of the equivalent of a gallon of milk in thirty minutes without throwing up. Richman wasn't able to get it done, and ultimately ended up vomiting at the table before excusing himself.

Fire In Your Hole Challenge

Hot wings can do strange things to your body. Some may think a ten-wing fiery wing challenge would be a walk in the park for a competitive eating veteran like Adam Richman, but alas, the Man v. Food host couldn't get it done.

The Southwestern Exposure Challenge

It's rare to see a non-dessert food challenge that contains meat as only a small part of the challenge, but the Southwestern Exposure Challenge proves they exist. Adam Richman tried to tackle a twelve-egg omelet with cheddar, sour cream, salsa, and brisket chili loaded inside. That, plus the hashbrowns included, was just too much for the Man v. Food host, and he had to throw in the towel.

The "Hottest Curry In The World" Challenge

Guests on Hot Ones face nothing compared to Adam Richman eating Phaal, also known as the hottest curry in the world. Eating this curry is like chugging an entire bottle of "The Last Dab," and then cracking open another bottle for seconds. 2,000,000 Scoville Units is nothing to look down on, but Richman rose to the challenge. He did have some help to kill the heat I should note. Otherwise, I don't think he would've stood a chance.

The OMG Burger Challenge

There are bigger burger challenges on this list than the OMG burger, but that doesn't mean this three-pound beast was any easier to conquer. Adam Richman did ultimately get the win, but he was feeling mighty full by the end of it.

Special No. 2 Red Hot Ramen Challenge

Sometimes it's not the quantity, but the spice that makes a challenge hard. Adam Richman traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Special No. 2 Red Hot Ramen Challenge, and conquered the task with a special tactic. Basically, he ate all the noodles and saved the scorching hot broth for last. It looked painful, but it was effective!

The Big Badass Burrito Challenge

The Big Badass Burrito lived up to its nickname in every way, as I don't know what else you'd call this two-foot-six-pound behemoth. The Man v. Food host was unable to conquer this beast of a food challenge, and if there's someone out there who can, I'd love to meet them and shake their hand.

The Don Juan El Taco Grande Challenge

This challenge is deceptively difficult, because looking at the above photo, one might think eating those eight breakfast tacos is entirely doable. It seems Adam Richman felt the same as he decided he had the challenge in the bag with no time limit attached. This caused him to stop eating after conquering a few tacos which ended up making it impossible to finish the rest. Pro tip, never stop eating when a food challenge starts.

Shut-Up Juice Challenge

Trying to eat a massive amount of pulled pork topped with coleslaw is going to be hard for anyone. When you add a healthy heap of a habanero-infused sauce, it becomes a behemoth challenge that Adam Richman struggled with, but ultimately completed. After reading reviews of people who became violently ill trying to finish it, I salute him.

The Eagle's Challenge

Despite what the name suggests, no eagles were harmed in the making of this food challenge. Instead, Adam Richman was tasked with eating a five-pound burger with twenty slices of bacon and cheese, a giant pickle, and another five pounds of fries. There's just no way the human body can hold all that, so he was done in this one before he even took a bite.

The Fat Sandwich Challenge

The Man v. Food host went to New Jersey to take on eating five sandwiches absolutely stuffed with meat and sides. While he had his choice of sandwiches, the host was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of protein and had to raise the white flag and give food the win.

The Big Texan Challenge

One of Adam Richman's first challenges on Man v. Food was also one of his hardest. The Big Texan requires eating a 4.5-pound steak while also devouring a baked potato, a shrimp cocktail, a side salad, and a dinner roll. Richman was, surprisingly, able to rise to the occasion, showing to viewers he was up for the task ahead of him on the series.

The Gigante Burrito Challenge

Burritos are typically Adam Richman's kryptonite, though one of the challenges he completed was probably his hardest one. the burrito itself weighed four pounds and was loaded with barbecue, and he had to chase it with a half-pound each of mac and cheese and banana pudding. He got it done, but I still don't understand how.

The Kitchen Sink Challenge

Sweet challenges always sound so brutal to me, as the thought of a sugar overload makes my teeth hurt and my stomach ache. Despite that, Adam Richman took on the Kitchen Sink Challenge and demolished eight scoops of ice cream with eight toppings and eight servings of whipped cream. Quite an accomplishment, though I feel the aftermath had to be brutal.

Ultimate Cheesesteak Challenge

This is one of the rare instances in which a Man v. Food win is on the list, mainly because of just how challenging the Ultimate Cheesesteak Challenge was for Adam Richman down the stretch. While the sandwich was initially perfect, as the host made his way through the five-pound sandwich the cheese began to stick like glue and make it very hard to finish. Richman was able to get through it with the help of hot sauce to help soften things up, but it was a struggle.

The Doughman Challenge

Full disclosure, Adam Richman did not attempt the Doughman Challenge alone, but it is so brutal it warrants mention. This is a four-person, fifteen-mile race with foodstuff in between for people to complete. Eating a lot of food and working out? It's no wonder the Man v. Food host couldn't win this one.

West End Wing Challenge

Eating really spicy wings is tough, but what about eating a lot of mildly spicy ones? Adam Richman had to eat fifty wings in thirty minutes and, unsurprisingly, could not power through the intense challenge in such a short time.

The Ultimate Destroyer Sandwich

Adam Richman would've been in hog heaven with a smaller version of the Ultimate Destroyer sandwich, which had just about every BBQ meat imaginable stacked onto a sandwich. Unfortunately, five pounds of pulled pork, ham, turkey, brisket, hamburgers, and more was just too much for him to handle. I didn't even mention the nearly two pounds of fries he had to gobble down, and I feel full just writing about it.

The Italian Challenge

Some would say you can never have enough Italian food. In fact, Kevin Hart would say that considering it made him gain weight when he filmed Lift. The Man v. Food host would likely say the same, as he was unable to conquer the seven-pound ten-course meal he was served in New York.

Knucklehead Challenge

Eating a bunch of hot dogs is no easy task, so when Adam Richman was faced with five pounds of them with chili topped on it, he wasn't able to win the day for man. Suffice it to say, he won't be stepping in for Joey Chestnut after he was banned from the 2024 hot dog eating contest.

Adam Emmenecker Sandwich Challenge

Named after a college basketball star of the same name, the Adam Emmenecker Sandwich was comprised of all his favorite foods. This five-pound sandwich contains a spicy pickle, pork tenderloin, buffalo chicken tenders, white cheese sauce, fried cheese, brisket, applewood smoked bacon, and a cheeseburger all in one. take that plus a pound of waffle fries, and Adam Richman just couldn't conquer the beast.

The Big Ugly Burger Challenge

Man v. Food made the trek to Indianapolis for the Big Ugly Burger Challenge, which consisted of eating four twenty-two oz burgers for the top honor. With so much meat and bread to conquer, Adam Richman fell short and tapped out after only two-and-a-quarter burgers.

The Top Cat Challenge

The Top Cat challenge put Adam Richman up against twenty-nine fried catfish with two sides. Granted, that was only what he had to do for the record, which was previously twenty-eight set by someone else. Richman managed to pull it off, but consuming twenty-nine of anything so fishy can cause misery.

The Vaca Acosta Challenge

Man v. Food took a trip to Puerto Rico to take on a steak challenge that would push even the best competitive eaters to their limits. The Vaca Acosta challenge is eight pounds of sirloin steak with fries, toppings, and sauce slathered over the top of it. Competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut can make room for tons of hot dogs, but there are limits to what most people can do. Adam Richman was unable to eat all eight pounds in the forty-minute time limit, and food emerged the victor that day.

Ultimate Slider Challenge

Eating twelve sliders may not seem like a huge challenge, but these Jewish sliders were too much for Adam Richman. The Man v. Food host was unable to finish the platter, which was five pounds when including a side of onion straws, in the thirty-minute time limit. It looked delicious, but way too much food to eat so quickly.

Firebrand Chili Challenge

The Firebrand Chili Challenge is one of the oldest food challenges in the United States, so of course Adam Richman had to make a trip to Springfield, Illinois to see if he could make history. Despite the amount of sweat pouring from his face after the first bowl of fiery hot chili, he went on to surpass the record of five bowls and set a new record for the establishment for others to take on down the road.

Atomic Hot Wings Challenge

There's never anything easy about a spicy challenge, and this was one of the first audiences ever saw on Man V. Food. Adam Richman made his way to Pittsburgh to eat six chicken wings doused in a sauce that rates around 150,000 Scovilles. It's not the hottest challenge Richman ever did, but a challenge all the same for the foodie who was sweating profusely by the time he conquered it.

Davy Jones Locker Challenge

Adam Richman took a trip to Long Island to tackle the Davy Jones Locker Challenge, which was seven pounds total of seafood and sides. With snow crab, shrimp, steamed mussels, and more on the table, one had to wonder how he could best this challenge in under an hour. Fortunately, the Man v. Food host finished it with about a dozen minutes to spare and presumably laid down for a nap immediately after.

Adam Richman is retired from the Man v. Food series, but new host Casey Webb is keeping the series alive on the Travel Channel.