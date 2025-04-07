After Justin Bieber Made Viral Offer For Music Collaborations, Drake Shared A Funny, Five-Word Reply
I can’t imagine the past year or so has been a great one for Drake, with everybody from the Inside the NBA crew to former President Obama shading him amidst his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Even after the “Hotline Bling” artist released a new album in February, people really can’t stop talking about K-Dot’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, a funny five-word comment on Justin Bieber’s Instagram suggests Drake was dealt another blow.
Justin Bieber put out an open call over the weekend, asking artists to “Dm me if you wanna make music together,” according to an Instagram post that captured the request. Several big names reportedly took the Biebs up on his offer, including Kehlani, Big Sean and Jaden Smith. While we don’t know if the “Peaches” singer reached out to those interested parties, we know one guy who apparently didn’t get a response, as Drake commented:
This is actually really amusing to me, because why would Drake even write this? We don’t know that Justin Bieber hit back any of the people who might have DM’d him, because nobody else made that public knowledge. It seems Drake was just setting himself up for more roasting, and those in the comments delivered, writing:
- Drake needs to read the room 😅 – shellie_molleck
- Drake needs to take a hint – chloropheels
- Cause he wanted Kendrick to dm… – davellanet
- Why would this man embarrass himself further by commenting that 🥴 – cupidslabyrinth
- Justin's like.... anyone else? – the_colorado_mom
It’s also possible that the comment from the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, could have been sarcastic. Since it appears Justin Bieber doesn’t follow the rapper on Instagram, Drake may not have been able to send a DM in the first place. (Meanwhile, it seems the "Hotline Bling" performer does follow both Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber.)
Drake and Justin Bieber have known each other for over a decade. The rapper was featured on Bieber’s third album Believe in 2012 and also did a remix of his fellow Canadian’s “Trust Issues.”
Is it possible that the Justice artist doesn’t want to work with Drake after everything that’s transpired over the past year? The feud between the “Nokia” singer and Kendrick Lamar dominated pop culture in 2024, taking the form of a rap battle that was widely considered a W for Lamar when he released the diss track “Not Like Us.”
The song, which calls Drake out by name and accuses him of cultural appropriation and sexual misconduct, went on to sweep the Grammys. It won all five of the categories it was nominated for: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. And then there was the next-level trolling at the Super Bowl.
I’m not sure what really went down between Justin Bieber and Drake (or if nothing at all went down, as it appears) but, with the rapper catching so many strays for the diss track and the legal action he’s taken against it, I can’t really fault Bieber if he’s just trying to steer clear.
