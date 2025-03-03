Drake Just Caught Some Strays At The Oscars, And The Internet Can't Get Enough

“Not Like Us” and the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake have now been highlighted for a third time in a seriously major way on the 2025 TV schedule . First, Kendrick Lamar won multiple Grammys for his track "Not Like Us," sending the internet into a spiral about his ongoing feud with Drake. Then, he made waves again when he performed the song at the Super Bowl. Now, Drake is catching strays as Conan O'Brien made a joke about his feud with Lamar while hosting the 2025 Oscars, and the internet can't get over it.

About halfway through the 97th Academy Awards , during a break from the 2025 Oscars being handed out , Conan O'Brien came out to say:

We're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile. Don't worry, I'm lawyered up.

Of course, considering all the talk about Kendrick Lamar and Drake over the last two months, this joke is painstakingly relevant at the moment.

Ever since Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show , folks can't stop talking about him namedropping Drake during his performance. And "Not Like Us" has become an uber viral song on social media. So, O'Brien's joke made sense and was a funny callback to the "All the Stars" rapper's halftime show.

Obviously, the people of the internet couldn't get over this, and they were quick to post memes about it. One featured a callback to a hilarious John Lithgow bit from the monologue, as @jemelehill posted a photo of the disappointed actor on their feed while poking fun at the joke O’Brien made:

Drake watching the Oscars pic.twitter.com/LRaxmkEGaOMarch 3, 2025

Meanwhile, many other memes were in play as people reacted to this bit. @__chloeconnor had a funny post about it all, uploading:

not drake catching strays at the oscars as well #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GNgc8tkdijMarch 3, 2025

When Lamar performed “Not Like Us” during the Super Bowl it seemed like many reacted in a “Damn, he really just did that" sort of way. That’s the reaction @dutchesspirm had to the Oscar host’s joke, as they posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Well we’re halfway through the show, guess it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile…”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/DcS2bObDkJMarch 3, 2025

Others were shocked that Drake caught shade at the Grammys, Super Bowl AND Oscars. @SheaSerrano was one of those folks, as they posted:

DRAKE CATCHING STRAYS AT THE OSCARS TOO???????????

Others were posting memes about how Drake can't seem to escape the "Not Like Us" discourse. @ditzkoff used this meme from The Simpsons to make that point:

Drake rn pic.twitter.com/3HuQHp4SpHMarch 3, 2025

The Grammys, the Super Bowl and the Oscars aren’t just three of the biggest televised events of the first few months of the year, they are three different industries' biggest events, period. So, I’m not surprised that fans are reacting to this Oscars joke in such a big way.

Overall, this discourse reiterates just how massive this beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is. "Not Like Us" was a big deal before all this, but it's become a major pop culture moment due to these massive public performances and references over the last few months – heck, even the CBS sitcom Ghosts used the track to poke fun at a feud on its show.

So, in a lot of ways, both Conan O'Brien's joke and the internet's reaction to it, make sense.